Federico Chiesa‘s situation is unchanged despite Italy appointing a new head coach, with Gennaro Gattuso telling the winger he must “play consistently.”

Claimed to be prioritising a move back to Italy, with Napoli among the clubs credited with an interest, one of Chiesa’s aims will be earning a recall for his country.

His chances may be boosted with the appointment of Gattuso, who begins his role as head coach this month after the departure of Luciano Spalletti.

But speaking in a press conference on Thursday, the AC Milan midfielder revealed he had already contacted Chiesa and made it clear that he would need to “play consistently” before joining his squad.

“In these days I called 35 players, I spoke to everyone,” he told reporters.

“Even Chiesa, to whom I told to play consistently. They are players who have been out but who can lend a hand.

“But the pitch speaks: if you do things well, the doors of the national team are open.”

Chiesa only started four games in his first season at Liverpool, with a further 10 appearances as a substitute, and has not made the Italy squad since last summer’s Euros.

Speaking to Corriere dello Sport earlier this month, the 27-year-old revealed talks were planned with the club but insisted he “wouldn’t mind staying.”

“The year is over. But it’s an experience I would do again,” he said.

“Soon I will sit down at the table with the club, Fali (Ramadani, his agent) and my family to find the best solution.

“I wouldn’t mind staying in Liverpool at all.”

Liverpool will surely look to at least recoup their initial £10 million spend on Chiesa, after a deal agreed with Juventus in September last year, though they could even look to turn a profit.

Despite his lack of minutes he is still highly regarded, particularly in his home country, and his attitude toward a transfer – along with a contract that runs to 2028 – could strengthen Liverpool’s hand in negotiations.

Clearly the ideal solution would be for Chiesa to secure a permanent exit, which could then see him work his way into Gattuso’s plans for Italy.

If he does leave, Liverpool may need to establish a new backup to Mohamed Salah on the right flank – though £29.5 million signing Jeremie Frimpong does offer another option.