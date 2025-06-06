Federico Chiesa insists he “wouldn’t mind staying” at Liverpool next season, but the underused attacker revealed talks are planned to discuss his future.

Chiesa has opened himself up to speculation over a move away from Liverpool this summer after admitting he would “never say never” about a return to Juventus.

AC Milan and Napoli are among the other clubs to have been touted as possible destinations for a player who started just four games in his first season at Anfield.

But speaking to Corriere dello Sport, Chiesa made it clear that no decision has been made over leaving Liverpool at this stage.

“The year is over. But it’s an experience I would do again,” the 27-year-old explained.

“Soon I will sit down at the table with the club, Fali (Ramadani, his agent) and my family to find the best solution.

“I wouldn’t mind staying in Liverpool at all.”

With regards claims of talks over a move back to Serie A, Chiesa insisted he has had “no direct contact with anyone,” and had “never” heard from Napoli head coach Antonio Conte.

It is evident that he is happy at Liverpool, despite his lack of opportunities, taking a measured view of why he found himself out of contention throughout a difficult campaign on a personal level.

“In the first few months there were many difficulties,” Chiesa admitted.

“If you think that I arrived in Liverpool on August 26 and found myself catapulted to another planet, with new teammates, without having trained with them but with a trainer, no friendlies, nothing…

“And, if you remember, in the autumn Liverpool were going three times as fast as the others, an incredible intensity.”

Chiesa referenced Mohamed Salah‘s Ballon d’Or credentials and the presence of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo on the left wing for keeping him out of the side, and suggested the No. 9 role – which he also played at Juventus – was his clearest route.

“At the beginning I felt the frustration of the radical change and of being far behind the group, then there was the injury,” he continued.

“Up until the match against PSG, Liverpool was ahead of everyone, in the semi-final of Carabao Cup and among the favourites in the Champions League, which PSG won.

“Could I really question the choices of Slot, who has always been very respectful towards me, as well as the club?

“The desire to play was there, I put it aside, I understood the situation. I put aside every form of individualism.”