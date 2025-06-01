Federico Chiesa could be offered an interesting route out of Liverpool this summer, with a new link developing at the weekend as a “market opportunity.”

Chiesa was frozen out at Juventus and rarely given a sniff in his first season at Liverpool, but came away with a Premier League winner’s medal.

The £12.5 million summer signing only started four of his 14 appearances, and though Arne Slot has insisted he still has a future at Anfield, the player himself described it as a “tough time.”

In all likelihood Liverpool will allow Chiesa to move on if the right offer presents itself – and according to reports in Spain, that could lead him to Atletico Madrid.

AS claim that Atletico, who finished third in LaLiga and 12 points behind champions Barcelona, see the Italian as a “market opportunity.”

Director of football Carlos Bucero “is aware of the player’s situation” and “has his name on the table,” with it speculated that Chiesa “will leave Liverpool either on loan or [permanently].”

Much could depend on the future of Angel Correa, who waved goodbye to supporters after their 4-1 win over Real Betis and later posted on Instagram: “Today I lived my last home game in this shirt that I love so much.”

Atletico then stressed that the forward is still under contract until 2026, with AS reporting that Diego Simeone “is counting on him.”

“If Correa leaves, Cholo’s team will have to strengthen up front,” the report explains, with Chiesa an option along with Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade and Wolves‘ Fabio Silva.

A move to Madrid could be attractive to Chiesa, who built up his fitness following a bespoke training programme throughout his first season at Liverpool.

The focus was on ensuring the attacker’s long-term fitness, but alongside that he was unable to make enough of an impression either in training or in his rare appearances on the pitch.

With Mohamed Salah immovable on the right wing, new arrival Jeremie Frimpong capable of playing in the role and further reinforcements expected this summer, the chances are Chiesa will be moving on.

His wages are often held up as an issue during reports of interest from elsewhere – with Napoli also linked – and the 27-year-old is understood to be earning £120,000 a week.

Having signed a deal until 2028 that may be an area that either Liverpool or Chiesa himself budge on in negotiating a move this summer, which could play into the hands of clubs seeking a loan or loan-to-buy agreement.