➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Premier League trophy
LFC CHAMPIONS RANGE

GET THE WINNERS’ MERCH!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Federico Chiesa celebrates with the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Federico Chiesa open to AC Milan or Juventus moves – “Never say never”

Federico Chiesa insists his focus is on preparing for day one of pre-season with Liverpool, but admits he has “something to think about” in a return to Serie A.

Chiesa is currently due to report back to the AXA Training Centre for the start of pre-season on July 8, but much could change over the next month.

The Italian was barely used throughout his debut campaign at Anfield and with a revamp of Arne Slot‘s attacking options underway it is unclear if he figures in the coach’s plans.

Realistically, that is unlikely, with it widely expected that Chiesa leaves the club in the summer transfer window.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid have already been linked, but in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport in which he discussed his future, the 27-year-old suggested he would be open to joining either AC Milan or Juventus.

Asked directly if he would consider a reunion with new Milan manager Max Allegri – who he played 86 times under at Juventus – Chiesa said: “That’s something to think about during the summer.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 16, 2024: Liverpool's new signing Federico Chiesa (2nd from R) during a training session at the AXA Training Centre ahead of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Miland and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Jon Super/Propaganda)

“My family, my agent and I have a great relationship with Liverpool, and the goal is to be ready for the pre-season. We’ll find the best solution for everyone.

“I work every day with a Liverpool programme to be in top shape for the tests on July 8.”

While he is working with next season on Merseyside in mind, Chiesa gave a telling answer to a question on returning to Juventus.

“Never say never,” the versatile forward admitted.

 

“I still feel great affection for Juve”

Federico Chiesa of Juventus FC (Image: Insidefoto di andrea staccioli/Alamy Live News)

It is clear that Chiesa would have stayed at Juventus last summer if it was his choice, as he went on to explain that the decision to freeze him out was then-manager Thiago Motta’s.

“There had been talks about discussing a new deal after the Euros, but no one ever reached out again,” Chiesa revealed, as translated by Football Italia.

“When I returned from vacation and the wedding, I spoke with Thiago Motta, who clearly told me ‘you’re not part of the project, find a new club’.

“But I still feel great affection for Juve and the fans.”

He added: “They were clear from day one. they let me train with the team for two weeks then Motta didn’t want me anymore.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 25, 2025: Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson, Federico Chiesa, Harvey Elliott celebrate with the trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

“I’m a professional, I accepted it and kept training to find another club.

“It was a great disappointment because I deeply care about Juventus and thought I still had a lot to give.

“I always behaved properly. It was their decision. While out of the squad, I was able to train in great condition, but I missed playing friendlies.

“I had to start from scratch at Liverpool and that held me back.”

Motta was sacked in March, with Juventus fifth in Serie A and out of the Champions League and Coppa Italia, and replaced by Igor Tudor – who could now be moved on himself.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025