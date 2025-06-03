Federico Chiesa insists his focus is on preparing for day one of pre-season with Liverpool, but admits he has “something to think about” in a return to Serie A.

Chiesa is currently due to report back to the AXA Training Centre for the start of pre-season on July 8, but much could change over the next month.

The Italian was barely used throughout his debut campaign at Anfield and with a revamp of Arne Slot‘s attacking options underway it is unclear if he figures in the coach’s plans.

Realistically, that is unlikely, with it widely expected that Chiesa leaves the club in the summer transfer window.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid have already been linked, but in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport in which he discussed his future, the 27-year-old suggested he would be open to joining either AC Milan or Juventus.

Asked directly if he would consider a reunion with new Milan manager Max Allegri – who he played 86 times under at Juventus – Chiesa said: “That’s something to think about during the summer.

“My family, my agent and I have a great relationship with Liverpool, and the goal is to be ready for the pre-season. We’ll find the best solution for everyone.

“I work every day with a Liverpool programme to be in top shape for the tests on July 8.”

While he is working with next season on Merseyside in mind, Chiesa gave a telling answer to a question on returning to Juventus.

“Never say never,” the versatile forward admitted.

“I still feel great affection for Juve”

It is clear that Chiesa would have stayed at Juventus last summer if it was his choice, as he went on to explain that the decision to freeze him out was then-manager Thiago Motta’s.

“There had been talks about discussing a new deal after the Euros, but no one ever reached out again,” Chiesa revealed, as translated by Football Italia.

“When I returned from vacation and the wedding, I spoke with Thiago Motta, who clearly told me ‘you’re not part of the project, find a new club’.

“But I still feel great affection for Juve and the fans.”

He added: “They were clear from day one. they let me train with the team for two weeks then Motta didn’t want me anymore.

“I’m a professional, I accepted it and kept training to find another club.

“It was a great disappointment because I deeply care about Juventus and thought I still had a lot to give.

“I always behaved properly. It was their decision. While out of the squad, I was able to train in great condition, but I missed playing friendlies.

“I had to start from scratch at Liverpool and that held me back.”

Motta was sacked in March, with Juventus fifth in Serie A and out of the Champions League and Coppa Italia, and replaced by Igor Tudor – who could now be moved on himself.