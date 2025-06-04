Florian Wirtz has all but confirmed his move to Liverpool after directly taking to social media to rubbish claims that he wants an already occupied shirt number at Anfield.

Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen continue to negotiate a final fee and payment terms for the transfer of the 22-year-old, with reports continually stating it is a matter of when not if.

The latest report from BILD suggests the transfer fee will be over €135 million (£113.6m), including add-ons, with an agreement expected in the coming days.

While that happens, though, Wirtz – who is on international duty with Germany – has responded directly to a claim that he would like the No. 10 shirt at Liverpool, worn by Alexis Mac Allister.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who has been extensively covering Wirtz’s future, made the claim on X, which the playmaker has now denied on his Instagram story.

Wirtz penned: “Who says I want the 10. I respect the players. Don’t believe everything what’s written [clown emoji].”

• READ: Wirtz latest: “Pivotal week” – Slot held ‘courtesy’ talks with alternative

It is the first time the player has directly addressed his imminent move to Liverpool, all but confirming the transfer while underlining that Mac Allister’s No. 10 shirt is safe.

It was a wild claim to make in the first place, even if Wirtz has worn the No. 10 at Leverkusen, and the player himself clearly thought as much having felt the need to address it directly.

With the No. 10 to remain with Mac Allister, Wirtz will have the choice of the No. 6, 12, 13, 15, 16, 23 shirt among others, and more will become available when players depart over the summer.

Liverpool’s second bid worth up to £109 million was tabled last week but Leverkusen did not accept the payment structure. Personal terms, however, are said to have already been agreed with the player.

Once there is an agreement with Leverkusen, Liverpool can arrange a medical before finalising the transfer.

Germany play Portugal in the UEFA Nations League semi-final tonight (Wednesday).