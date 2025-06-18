Florian Wirtz is expected in Liverpool this week to undergo his medical and complete his move, but not before holidaying with new signing Jeremie Frimpong.

Wirtz and Frimpong shared the pitch 150 times for Bayer Leverkusen, creating a strong bond on the pitch and a friendship off it that will soon move from Germany to Merseyside.

The German is to undergo his medical later this week with it expected to be complete by Friday, with the club’s announcement of their record signing to follow in due course.

Before then, though, Wirtz caused quite a stir on social media after posting a picture of himself and Frimpong enjoying time on holiday together.

Soaking up the sun on a yacht, the duo once again highlighted the value of strong bonds when it comes to making new signings feel at home as quickly as possible.

In Frimpong, Wirtz has a close friend and a familiar face to greet when he reports for pre-season next month and it would not be a surprise to see the 22-year-old integrate with the Dutch contingent early on.

Frimpong then joined the party, taking to X to say: “Vacation mode with my bro”

Vacation mode with my bro ??? pic.twitter.com/Z2wqOEBscU — Jeremie Frimpong (@JeremieFrimpong) June 17, 2025

Wirtz’s post on his Instagram story and Frimpong’s subsequent post certainly caused quite the reaction, and Liverpool fans did not disappoint:

Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz on holiday together. Picture taken by Milos Kerkez. pic.twitter.com/1ICJkdg4C6 — ???? ????????? (@Ivan_Schwakoff) June 17, 2025

-Wirtz and Frimpong got absolutely clattered by injuries in 2020 -Both made an epic comeback from those injury setbacks. -Smashed the Bundesliga UNBEATEN with Bayer Leverkusen. -Both ready to light up Anfield with Liverpool. -Both Living their best lives, chilling hard on… pic.twitter.com/2UugnkgTvr — Stunner (@Stunner_Lfc) June 17, 2025

Isak is paragliding just out of picture. — Craig Clark (@CraigCl0699198) June 18, 2025

who took the picture? This man, of course pic.twitter.com/dU6MmTkEUw — J. Fadh (@meilleurechoes_) June 17, 2025

Both of them are sitting smiling at the comments right now? pic.twitter.com/nH4ktgYEbD — ????? (@LFC_Lucas_) June 17, 2025

The Reds agreed a financial package that will set a new club and British transfer record for Wirtz, securing a deal worth an initial £100 million with a further £16 million in various add-ons.

Wirtz is expected to wrap up his holiday on Wednesday before travelling to Liverpool to complete his medical before a customary new signing photoshoot and speaking to the club’s media team.