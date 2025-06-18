➔ SUPPORT US
Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong get Liverpool fans talking with holiday snap

Florian Wirtz is expected in Liverpool this week to undergo his medical and complete his move, but not before holidaying with new signing Jeremie Frimpong.

Wirtz and Frimpong shared the pitch 150 times for Bayer Leverkusen, creating a strong bond on the pitch and a friendship off it that will soon move from Germany to Merseyside.

The German is to undergo his medical later this week with it expected to be complete by Friday, with the club’s announcement of their record signing to follow in due course.

Before then, though, Wirtz caused quite a stir on social media after posting a picture of himself and Frimpong enjoying time on holiday together.

Soaking up the sun on a yacht, the duo once again highlighted the value of strong bonds when it comes to making new signings feel at home as quickly as possible.

In Frimpong, Wirtz has a close friend and a familiar face to greet when he reports for pre-season next month and it would not be a surprise to see the 22-year-old integrate with the Dutch contingent early on.

Frimpong then joined the party, taking to X to say: “Vacation mode with my bro”

Wirtz’s post on his Instagram story and Frimpong’s subsequent post certainly caused quite the reaction, and Liverpool fans did not disappoint:

The Reds agreed a financial package that will set a new club and British transfer record for Wirtz, securing a deal worth an initial £100 million with a further £16 million in various add-ons.

Wirtz is expected to wrap up his holiday on Wednesday before travelling to Liverpool to complete his medical before a customary new signing photoshoot and speaking to the club’s media team.

