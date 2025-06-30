Florian Wirtz is a player that will excite Liverpool supporters – and if you’re not already of that opinion, these quotes from former teammates, managers and media should help!

“One of the top players in the world” – Alonso

“Flo is one of the top players in the world – he’s world-class. Why is [Lionel] Messi so good? Because he knows how and when to play simple passes. Messi says, ‘You’re in a better position? Here, there you have the ball.’ It’s not always about making the most brilliant move, but the best and smartest. Florian can do that. That’s why he’s so good.” – Xabi Alonso, Wirtz’s former coach at Leverkusen

Mindset and determination

“When I first met you, it wasn’t just your skills that stood out. Even if what you do with the ball still leaves me speechless. What really impressed me was your mindset. Your will to win. The hunger to score, no matter the scoreline. That constant drive to get better, even in the smallest details. And your environment with your parents always at your side, supporting you while also keeping you grounded. “You never lost that hunger. If anything, your mindset grew stronger after your ACL injury. We spoke during that tough time, and I could feel your frustration to not being able to have a ball on your feet. But also how determined you were to come back even stronger.” – Simon Rolfes, Leverkusen managing director

Impressive, intelligent and a great person

“On a day-to-day basis, he’s exactly how you see him on the pitch. He is impressive. He plays like he’s been playing for 10 years. He’s intelligent. He’s also a great person. “He was the first one who took care of me when I arrived at the club [Leverkusen]: he was my first friend. Flo asked me about Celtic, invited me to his house, we would go out for dinner. He did things to make me feel at home.” – Jeremie Frimpong

“The greatest ambition I’ve ever seen in football…”

“When he was 15, he already played like a professional in the Bundesliga. It was not only his skills and his technique, but the game he played in his mind. He played football like it was chess and he did things you normally don’t see in youth players. He would think about what comes in the second or third phase, after passing the ball. It was amazing. “But when anyone asks me, ‘What’s special about Florian Wirtz?’, I say that he has the greatest ambition I’ve ever seen in football from a player, young or old. His will to win. You could see that when he was 10 years old, when he was with me at 16 years old and nowadays, too. He can’t stand losing and that’s something he has had from the very beginning.” – Martin Heck, Wirtz’s U17 coach at Cologne

Florian Wirtz Fact File NAME: Florian Richard Wirtz

Florian Richard Wirtz DOB: May 3, 2003 (22 years old)

May 3, 2003 (22 years old) BIRTHPLACE: Pulheim, Germany

Pulheim, Germany POSITION: Attacking midfield

Attacking midfield PREFERRED FOOT: Right

Right BAYER LEVERKUSEN: 197 apps, 57 goals, 65 assists

197 apps, 57 goals, 65 assists GERMANY: 31 apps, 7 goals, 7 assists

31 apps, 7 goals, 7 assists HONOURS: 2024 Bundesliga, 2024 German Cup

“Ideal for Liverpool…”

“Wirtz doesn’t just want to be involved in the attacking play, he wants to be the decisive part of it. He is straightforward and clear-minded. He waits, he picks his moments, and can alter the speed of a game with one touch or pass. “That’s why he seems ideal for Liverpool. The system of play there has pace, vertical direction and a clear allocation of roles within the team that should suit him really well.” – Philipp Lahm, World Cup winner with Germany

Class and poise

“He will bring a lot of class and poise. He is more or less the fully formed article. “He has played for Leverkusen and Germany so knows the demands that are on him, but still, he will have to adjust to the pace of the Premier League and the more physical way. “Opponents will try to negate his influence and that might prove a challenge, but he is young enough and good enough. He is not easily intimidated and stands up strong to the challenge. You are buying a superstar.” – Raphael Honigstein, German football expert

“Outstanding technician… very creative”

“Florian is just a huge asset for this team [Germany] with his care-free nature. He’s simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He’s the full package.” – Hansi Flick, former Germany manager

“All the tools” – Kroos

“He is a player who can prevail at any club in the world in my opinion. “It doesn’t matter if it would’ve been Bayern or Liverpool, he has all the tools to assert himself at any given top club.” – Toni Kroos, former Germany, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder

“Very clear-headed in the final third…”

“What sets him apart is that he is very, very clear-headed in the final third. He has nerves of steel and keeps a picture of what’s happening, giving him the quality to make the right decision.” – Gerardo Seoane, former Leverkusen coach

“A naturalness that can’t be coached”

“Florian Wirtz has no upper limit; he’s definitely ready for the next step. We’ve had that feeling for a long time. I just thought he’d be more likely to choose Real Madrid if he went abroad. “I have no concerns that Wirtz will prevail – no matter where he would have gone. He plays with a naturalness that can’t be coached. He possesses all the skills a footballer needs to be a world-class player. “He was already very technically gifted (at 17) and had outstanding orientation on the pitch. Added to that is his incredible willingness to play without the ball; he runs into deep spaces a lot. This, in addition to his other footballing skills, makes him so strong and unpredictable.” – Joachim Low, former Germany manager

“An exceptional talent” – Klopp

“It’s going to be really, really great, I’m sure of it. Liverpool is a fantastic team that was already outstanding last season. “It’s very difficult to strengthen them when you’re the champions. But Liverpool managed that. They’ve signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz. “I’m looking forward to seeing it. It’s going to be good.” – Jurgen Klopp

Focus on fun

“Even then, as now, Florian had abilities that were different from those of the others. And he simply had fun with football and always had an eye for a better-positioned teammate. “It was always our desire that Florian have fun when playing football. That should continue to be the top priority, even if you now have to consider a few other things in your career. But fundamentally all the numbers are of no interest. He should have fun and play football well, and we as a family will of course enjoy that.” – Hans-Joachim Wirtz, his father and youth coach at SV Grun-Weiss Brauweiler

Creative, technical and and eye for goal

“You can see the ability every time he gets on the ball. He’s one of those players in between the lines, he can dribble, he can create passes, he can score. “For me as a forward he’s great to play with. “Just a very creative player, someone who can change the game just like that. He’s got so much talent, so much technical ability, he’s got an eye for goal. “He’s just a brilliant, proper No. 10. Someone you should look forward to watching.” – Nathan Tella, former Leverkusen teammate

