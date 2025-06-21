Florian Wirtz may be leaving Bayer Leverkusen for Liverpool, but he has departed with ‘total respect’ from the German club, one director in particular sending an emotional message.

When a quality player decides to leave your team, often the relationship between the individual and the club sours due to the disappointment of losing a key tool to success.

For Wirtz, though, despite moving on at just 22 years old, he has with him the best wishes of those at Leverkusen.

The German club posted an emotional video on social media, thanking Wirtz for his time in which he helped win their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Managing director Simon Rolfes also had a personal message for Wirtz, writing on LinkedIn: “I would like to tell the world that you will stay at Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the rest of your career.

“But you decided to leave our club and to open a new chapter in your life. Of course, I totally respect that. We not only lose one of the best players in the world, we lose a special person…

“I wish you all the best at Liverpool Football Club. I know you will make your way there and I hope you will win many matches and titles.”

As a 16-year-old, Wirtz joined Leverkusen from Koln in January 2020 and only had to wait until May to make his first-team debut.

In total, the attacking midfielder played 197 times for Die Werkself, scoring 57 goals and contributing 65 assists.

His best season in terms of output came as Leverkusen went on a remarkable run, finishing the 2023/24 campaign unbeaten as Bundesliga and German Cup champions under Xabi Alonso.

They also reached the Europa League final, where they lost to a strong Atalanta side who had knocked Liverpool out in the semi-finals.

For such a young player, he took on massive responsibility as the team’s main creative outlet.

Another man from that double-winning side, Jeremie Frimpong, has also moved from Leverkusen to Liverpool this summer, with the pair’s old club wishing them well.

“Inseparable. Make sure they keep laughing together,” Leverkusen’s X account wrote, accompanying the caption with a collage of photos showing Frimpong and Wirtz together.

Simon Rolfes’ full message for Florian Wirtz