While Liverpool head into a “pivotal week” in their pursuit of Florian Wirtz, it has been revealed that Arne Slot met with Rayan Cherki as recently as last week.

Lyon’s Cherki and Bayer Leverkusen’s Wirtz are the two most in-demand attacking midfielders this summer, and Liverpool have been situating themselves in a position to move for either.

While the Reds are now actively pursuing Wirtz, Cherki is also a potential option, with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealing that Slot even met the Lyon No. 10 last week.

He reported that the Reds’ coach “left his holiday last week and flew to the south of France” to speak with Cherki in person.

That doesn’t mean, however, that Liverpool will go after the 21-year-old.

Ornstein added: “Liverpool are committed to Wirtz, though that doesn’t stop them performing due diligence on other options and preparing for all outcomes.

“The Cherki discussions were scheduled before the Wirtz chase accelerated and it is normal to proceed with such conversations while your priority signing is not complete and multiple plates are spinning.”

Man City now looks the likely destination for Frenchman but no agreements have been reached yet, with Lyon demanding demand in excess of £33 million, report L’Equipe.

“Pivotal week” for Wirtz and Liverpool

Liverpool have been wise to keep their options open in the event that a transfer for Wirtz doesn’t go through, but it is still widely expected that the German will leave Leverkusen this summer.

In fact Ornstein has described this as a “pivotal week” as the two clubs seek to land on a compromise in their respective valuations.

A second bid worth up to £109 million was tabled last week but Leverkusen did not accept, with it claimed the Bundesliga runners-up want closer to £126.7 million – but journalists remain optimistic that a deal will be reached soon.

The Mail‘s Dominic King has claimed that “middle ground will be found quickly” as the two clubs finalise instalments and add-ons.

Interestingly, the Telegraph‘s Jason Burt reports that Leverkusen are “happy with the fee” but “are in the process of negotiating how those payments will be made.”

Wirtz is currently on international duty with Germany, who play Portugal in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday night.

While that will be the attacking midfielder’s focus at present, there is every chance a medical could be scheduled during his time with the national team in order to register the transfer during the current window.