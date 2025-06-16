Florian Wirtz Liverpool medical scheduled for this week

Florian Wirtz‘s medical is scheduled for later this week after the end of his holiday, with Liverpool having agreed a record transfer deal.

The Reds agreed a financial package that will set a new club and British transfer record for Wirtz, securing a deal worth an initial £100 million with a further £16 million in various add-ons.

There is a discrepancy between the fees reported in Germany and England, but the key is Liverpool have invested heavily for a player they view as transformational for Arne Slot.

Though the deal was struck late last week, Wirtz is only set to undergo his medical on Friday according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, who does stipulate it is “subject to change.”

Fabrizio Romano and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg have both corroborated the latest update, with the latter suggesting part of his medical could get underway on Thursday.

As widely reported, Wirtz is on holiday until Wednesday after playing 180 minutes for Germany once his season with Bayer Leverkusen concluded, which is why the medical will take place late in the week.

No issues are expected to arise for a player who only missed six games with a ligament injury last season, with the 22-year-old seeing out the campaign without concern.

Once the medical checks have been completed, Wirtz will speak to the club’s media team alongside the customary new signing photoshoot.

Liverpool will then be free to officially announce Wirtz as a new signing – which could be as soon as Friday evening, though there is no concrete timeline as it is up to their discretion.

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, the 22-year-old will earn £10.2 million per year in wages, which could rise to as much as £12.7 million “if individual and team-performance targets are met.”

That equates to between £195,000 and £245,000 per week – he currently earns a reported £72,368 a week at Bayer Leverkusen – though, in reality, that figure could be slightly higher.