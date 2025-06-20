Florian Wirtz has been officially unveiled as a Liverpool player, with the attacking midfielder becoming the club’s record transfer at £116 million.

Wirtz has finally completed his switch from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth an initial £100 million plus £16 million in add-ons.

The Germany international flew to the UK on Thursday and underwent his medical before signing a contract and undergoing media duties.

The 22-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Premier League champions worth a reported £200,000 a week and understood to tie him to the club until 2030.

Wirtz told the club’s official website: “I feel very happy and very proud. Finally it’s done and I was waiting for a long time – finally it’s done and I am really happy.

“I’m really excited to have a new adventure in front of me. This was also a big point of my thoughts: that I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the Premier League.

“I will see how I can perform there. I hope I can do my best. I spoke also with some players who played there and they told me that it’s perfect for me and every pitch is perfect, you can enjoy every game. I’m really looking forward to playing my first game.”

Wirtz follows long-time Leverkusen teammate and close friend Jeremie Frimpong to Anfield as the third signing of what promises to be a busy summer.

Squad numbers for new signings will be revealed later this summer, likely coinciding with the launch of the new adidas kits on August 1.

Liverpool have shattered their transfer record to sign the playmaker and, if all bonuses are paid to Leverkusen, it will also break the British record.

That was set upon Moises Caicedo’s £115 million move from Brighton to Chelsea in 2023, with the Reds’ previous club-record signing being Darwin Nunez who joined from Benfica for £85 million.

Wirtz latest new signing in a BUSY summer

Wirtz’s shirt number is yet to be confirmed, with Liverpool expected to make a series of announcements around the release of their new Adidas kits on August 1.

Though he wore the No. 10 at Leverkusen, that is already worn by Alexis Mac Allister, but Wirtz previously wore No. 27 at Leverkusen and that shirt is currently vacant.

Liverpool will complete a £40 million deal for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez next, having added Wirtz to the earlier arrivals of Frimpong and young goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

A natural in a central attacking midfield role, the club’s record signing is also capable of thriving in a variety of different positions.

He is comfortable on the left and right wings as well as up front, with his versatility hugely valuable as Arne Slot‘s sets his sights on retaining the Premier League title and challenging for the Champions League in 2025/26.

“If you think about Liverpool you think about Liverpool FC as one of the biggest clubs in the world,” said Wirtz. “You can expect from me that I will always give 100 per cent.”

