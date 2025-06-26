Florian Wirtz has revealed the influence that Jeremie Frimpong had on his decision to seal a record-breaking move to Liverpool this summer.

The 22-year-old is now the most expensive player in Liverpool’s history, following his potential £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz has arrived alongside his former teammate Frimpong, with the pair’s close bond expected to help them both at their new club.

• READ: Where £116m Florian Wirtz ranks in football’s most expensive transfers

Speaking on ‘Florian Wirtz: Signing Day’ on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, the German said Frimpong helped talk up the idea of him joining Liverpool.

“I met him on holiday and we spoke a lot also at the end of the season,” Wirtz said.

“He is a good friend and he was telling me to join us at Liverpool, so I am really happy that we are coming together.

“Jeremie trained a bit my English because he was sitting next to me in the changing room [at Leverkusen], and when I came from school, I couldn’t speak English.”

Wirtz is also said Xabi Alonso was “really happy” to see him move to Liverpool, with his former manager at Leverkusen such a popular figure at Anfield between 2004 and 2009.

It will be fascinating to see how Wirtz fares for the Reds, with some feeling he could have a similar influence to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The Germany international joins as one of the world’s top attackers, not only excelling on the ball – 122 goal contributions in 197 Leverkusen appearances – but also pressing well out of possession.

It’s easy for the signing of Frimpong to go under the radar, though, given the significance of Wirtz’s arrival, but he could be a fantastic addition in his own right.

The Dutchman has already displayed a huge amount of character in interviews since signing for Liverpool, and his attacking style from right-back can help fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A hugely exciting new era is dawning at Anfield under Arne Slot, and the two ex-Leverkusen champions are going to play a huge part in it in the coming years.