➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE

Florian Wirtz reveals Jeremie Frimpong ‘told’ him to join Liverpool

Florian Wirtz has revealed the influence that Jeremie Frimpong had on his decision to seal a record-breaking move to Liverpool this summer.

The 22-year-old is now the most expensive player in Liverpool’s history, following his potential £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Wirtz has arrived alongside his former teammate Frimpong, with the pair’s close bond expected to help them both at their new club.

• READ: Where £116m Florian Wirtz ranks in football’s most expensive transfers

Speaking on ‘Florian Wirtz: Signing Day’ on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, the German said Frimpong helped talk up the idea of him joining Liverpool.

“I met him on holiday and we spoke a lot also at the end of the season,” Wirtz said.

“He is a good friend and he was telling me to join us at Liverpool, so I am really happy that we are coming together.

“Jeremie trained a bit my English because he was sitting next to me in the changing room [at Leverkusen], and when I came from school, I couldn’t speak English.”

Wirtz is also said Xabi Alonso was “really happy” to see him move to Liverpool, with his former manager at Leverkusen such a popular figure at Anfield between 2004 and 2009.

It will be fascinating to see how Wirtz fares for the Reds, with some feeling he could have a similar influence to the likes of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Florian Wirtz and Jermie Frimpong

The Germany international joins as one of the world’s top attackers, not only excelling on the ball – 122 goal contributions in 197 Leverkusen appearances – but also pressing well out of possession.

It’s easy for the signing of Frimpong to go under the radar, though, given the significance of Wirtz’s arrival, but he could be a fantastic addition in his own right.

The Dutchman has already displayed a huge amount of character in interviews since signing for Liverpool, and his attacking style from right-back can help fill the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A hugely exciting new era is dawning at Anfield under Arne Slot, and the two ex-Leverkusen champions are going to play a huge part in it in the coming years.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025