➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Premier League trophy
LFC END OF SEASON SALE

UP TO 60% OFF!

SHOP NOW
LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 26: Florian Wirtz of Bayer 04 Leverkusen poses for a photo with the PlayStation Player Of The Match award after the team's victory in the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Salzburg at BayArena on November 26, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Scheuber - UEFA/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz signing “like the old days” for Liverpool – “That’s what champions do”

Liverpool have agreed a British record deal for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, with the transfer seen as a major statement of intent.

According to Merseyside journalists, Liverpool will pay up to £116 million for Germany playmaker Wirtz – though sources in Germany claim it will be £127.6 million.

Both fees would break the all-time British transfer record, which was previously set by Chelsea upon their £115 million signing of Moises Caicedo in 2023.

It comes at the start of a busy summer for Liverpool, with Wirtz set to finalise his move next week and join Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong in making the switch to Anfield.

With Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez to follow and plans for further high-profile additions – including, almost certainly, a new striker – it is being viewed as a statement window from the Premier League champions.

Signing Wirtz is “what champions do”…

There are no doubts Wirtz is worth it…

Wirtz is currently on holiday and not due to return until Wednesday – though things can of course change – with the expectation being that he will then head to the AXA Training Centre to complete the formalities of his move.

The transfer comfortably breaks Liverpool’s previous record spend, the £85 million agreed to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in 2022, but there is a consensus that it is worth it.

After signing one starter in Thiago and two important squad players in Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas after their previous title win, the club are building on their position of strength this time around.

In Wirtz they will acquire the jewel in the crown of a crucial summer of spending – and even more encouraging is that it is not close to being over yet for Liverpool.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025