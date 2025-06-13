Liverpool have agreed a British record deal for Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, with the transfer seen as a major statement of intent.

According to Merseyside journalists, Liverpool will pay up to £116 million for Germany playmaker Wirtz – though sources in Germany claim it will be £127.6 million.

Both fees would break the all-time British transfer record, which was previously set by Chelsea upon their £115 million signing of Moises Caicedo in 2023.

It comes at the start of a busy summer for Liverpool, with Wirtz set to finalise his move next week and join Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong in making the switch to Anfield.

With Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez to follow and plans for further high-profile additions – including, almost certainly, a new striker – it is being viewed as a statement window from the Premier League champions.

Signing Wirtz is “what champions do”…

£116m for Florian Wirtz. ?? ? One of the best players in the world and the best in the No.10 role is a Liverpool player. pic.twitter.com/Uj0dAFuSBI — Samuel (@SamueILFC) June 13, 2025

Building from a position of strength. That’s what Champions do, #LFC making a statement of intent with Wirtz. And hopefully an end forever to any doubt that FSG are worthy custodians of our club. — Si Steers (@sisteers) June 10, 2025

Cannot underestimate just how good Wirtz is, to see him in red is a massive statement of intent from Liverpool. Yes it’s *a lot* of money, but it’s a backing of the club and squad fans have been wanting to see. Build big from a position of success, didn’t happen in 2020, is now! https://t.co/lzg98fcuXD — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) June 13, 2025

Huge statement! @LFC finally building from a position of strength just like the old days. Feeling 87/88 levels of excitement https://t.co/MG8KMG90Nt — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) June 13, 2025

Also be under no illusion that Wirtz choosing #LFC. Trusting Slot. It’s absolutely huge. The players that look at the celebrations of number 20 and think I want that, that’s what I play for. They are the exact players we want. — Si Steers (@sisteers) June 10, 2025

One of the biggest things about the Wirtz deal (and the Kerkez one) is the clear shift in pulling power at LFC. I think it’s pretty obvious based on reports throughout last few months that City wanted Wirtz/Kerkez, but the players wanted LFC, so City end up with Cherki/Ait-Nouri. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) June 10, 2025

There are no doubts Wirtz is worth it…

Liverpool fans! You’ve got yourself an absolute ? Florian Wirtz ? pic.twitter.com/M4SCGs4Vtg — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 13, 2025

There’ll be a lot of griping about the fee for Wirtz and whether he’s worth it for #lfc

1 – comparing transfers to each other is largely pointless

2 – Leverkusen were always going to get top whack for one of their greatest ever players

3 – He is only 22 and has huge potential — Kevin Hatchard ??? (@kevinhatchard) June 10, 2025

Wirtz is so easily one of the best players in the world, zero technical weakness, both footed & incredible IQ. Shame he’ll only get the plaudits once he leaves Leverkusen — Fuad ???? (@FuadCadani) January 21, 2025

??? This is as big a statement as #LFC could have made this summer. Everyone you speak to in Germany has him down as one of the very best players in the world already – and at 22, he should get even better. https://t.co/0c2O3YaWiW — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) June 13, 2025

Wirtz has featured in 3 of the last 4 Bundesliga team of the seasons Still just 22 years old and at the age of 21 he won the overall POTY award. That’s what makes him a €150m player You cannot get a 22 year old with 2+ years on his contract and that form to go cheaply — Prime Liverpool (@footiestatto) June 11, 2025

Florian Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen??? ?? 197 games

?? 57 goals

?? 65 assists

? 3 titles

? Invincible Bundesliga Champion

? arrived for €200k, left for €150m The best player in the best season in club history – a Bayer Leverkusen legend! Thank you, Flo! pic.twitter.com/NRH9MEq4zH — WerkselfXtra (@bayer04Xtra) June 10, 2025

Wirtz is currently on holiday and not due to return until Wednesday – though things can of course change – with the expectation being that he will then head to the AXA Training Centre to complete the formalities of his move.

The transfer comfortably breaks Liverpool’s previous record spend, the £85 million agreed to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in 2022, but there is a consensus that it is worth it.

After signing one starter in Thiago and two important squad players in Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas after their previous title win, the club are building on their position of strength this time around.

In Wirtz they will acquire the jewel in the crown of a crucial summer of spending – and even more encouraging is that it is not close to being over yet for Liverpool.