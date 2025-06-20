Florian Wirtz transfer marks new Liverpool approach on and off the pitch

Liverpool have obliterated their transfer record with the signing of Florian Wirtz, a watershed moment full of implications on and off the pitch.

Despite strutting to the title with plenty left in the tank, summer 2025 has been earmarked as a big one for several months. Still, this is a move that has smacked us in the face from left field.

Laying down markers in the summer is usually the business of our competitors, but following up a championship-winning season with a showstopper like Wirtz will be met with collective sighs across opposing boardrooms.

These aren’t the kind of circles we’re used to swimming in when it comes to the transfer market, but it makes what comes next all the more fascinating, if a little ominous for the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

It means one thing and one thing only: Liverpool aren’t going anywhere.

A show of intent that comes at a premium

When reports gave rise to ‘Florian Friday’ last week, it confirmed what had been in the post for a while.

And yet, it was an update that brought the house down. When the Reds go big it tends to be with good reason, and getting such a high-profile player, who has already achieved so much before his peak, is a mouth-watering prospect for any football fan.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson are the only comparable modern-era buys, but the difference in those instances was that they were jigsaw-completing transformers.

Wirtz arrives having already pocketed a league medal of his own as Bundesliga Player of the Season in 2023/24, and as you well know, he’s joining the champions of England.

It has all the potential to be a lethal combination. Years of being savvy and punching above our weight in the market has facilitated this opportunity to strike at an optimal moment.

Getting change out of £70 million for Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch has proven to be a masterstroke and a no-brainer in retrospect.

When Van Dijk spoke last month of his expectations for a “big summer,” you sensed he and Mo Salah were already privy to the new scale of ambition.

You don’t need to pretend that you have seen Wirtz play to appreciate the gravity of what the Reds have pulled off, although the compilations have got you covered if you’re that way inclined.

These are uncharted waters in the modern era

Is this the biggest signing we have ever made? It feels an overly grandiose assertion on the face of it, but when you dig a little deeper you can certainly make a compelling case.

Thiago’s arrival in 2020 was met with fanfare befitting of his reputation, an elite player who was also joining Liverpool as Premier League champions at the time.

Moves in 2017 for the aforementioned two, Van Dijk and Salah, were akin to twin rivers joining at a confluence – the pair on parallel paths with their employers to greatness.

In 2025, Wirtz and the Reds both find themselves atop their respective mountains, or rather in the same ocean to continue the metaphor.

You could maybe rewind further back to Fernando Torres in 2007, but even he sat a rung below the very best at the time.

This isn’t the finishing touch. In fact, a month ago, if you had asked any Liverpool supporter in which position the final ingredient could be found, the areas of the pitch Wirtz took up in Germany were a fair distance from being at the top of any list.

But that is what makes him such a captivating buy.

When sporting director Richard Hughes talked at Arne Slot‘s first press conference of the need to be “opportunistic” in windows, fans offered a multitude of interpretations as to what he meant.

With the benefit of hindsight, you suspect that is because Hughes’ own definition wasn’t set in stone.

Picking up where we left off

As bookies’ favourites for the first time in the Premier League era, we need not concern ourselves with the opinions of others. It is, however, an enormous statement of intent at a time when our counterparts are already glancing over enviously.

Beating European heavyweights to a signing doesn’t happen too often and this is a player with the world at his feet.

There are multiple layers to the boldness shown by this, not least in the sense that the manager looks to be adopting an all-encompassing approach to filling the void left by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Like many, I’m in no mood to sing our former vice-captain’s praises, but it is impossible to deny the creative influence that will be lost as the champions begin their defence in 2025/26.

Jeremie Frimpong became an almost immediate solution in a literal sense at right-back, but the purchase of Wirtz signals a desire to maintain supply to a forward line that outscored the league last season with a more traditional approach.

What that position ends up being is still a source of debate among supporters, but again, that only adds to the allure. One of the many valid fears accompanying Jurgen Klopp‘s departure was the risk that Liverpool would become less of a sell to these names.

What we’ve now got is one of the world’s biggest talents, doubling up as a sales pitch in his own right to any of the elite who fancy following him.

The Reds are coming up the hill, boys.