➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Premier League trophy
LFC END OF SEASON SALE

UP TO 60% OFF!

SHOP NOW
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, November 5, 2024: Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz during the UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool FC and Bayer Leverkusen at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Florian Wirtz wages as full cost of Liverpool’s record transfer projected

While Liverpool are reported to have agreed a £116 million deal for Florian Wirtz, the full package is projected to be worth more than £200 million including wages.

Wirtz could become the third-highest paid player at Liverpool when he completes his British record transfer from Bayer Leverkusen next week.

According to BILD, the 22-year-old’s projected wages at his new club will be in the region of £355,000 per week.

That is believed to place him behind only Mohamed Salah (£480,000 a week) and Virgil van Dijk (£385,000 a week) among Liverpool’s top earners, with the pair retaining their existing salaries after signing new two-year deals.

3BDPT90 Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk, right, Mohamed Salah, center left, and teammates celebrate with the winner's trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Clearly that is a significant commitment for a player who only turned 22 in May and, as he is expected to sign a five-year contract, will be 27 when those terms are up and likely seeking another pay rise long before then.

But if those figures are true it sums up Liverpool’s belief in the player, married to the club-record fee they will pay to Leverkusen.

Including those wages and the transfer fee, financial expert Swiss Ramble has projected the entire package to be worth at least £202 million.

Factoring in those £16 million add-ons – of which some require Wirtz to win the Premier League and Champions League – it would therefore be worth a conservative total of £218 million.

When it comes to the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) the outlay would be amortised as around £40 million per year, offsetting the cost over the course of five seasons.

Liverpool are expected to continue spending this summer, not least with a proposed £45 million deal for left-back Milos Kerkez, and that comes largely due to their healthy position with regards PSR.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, April 27, 2025: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-1 and became League Champions. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A series of relatively quiet transfer windows, and chiefly last year when Federico Chiesa was the sole signing of Arne Slot‘s first summer at the club, have allowed Liverpool to strike from a position of strength now.

Still there is a sense that the deal for Wirtz is still financially prudent given the status quo among the club’s elite earners remains and another of those, Trent Alexander-Arnold, was allowed to leave.

Man City had claimed their projections of the full cost for Wirtz – said to be worth £250 million to them – as the reason they pulled out of the running.

But the Times‘ Paul Joyce has since reported this came following concerns arising from the attacking midfielder’s meeting with Pep Guardiola.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025