While Liverpool are reported to have agreed a £116 million deal for Florian Wirtz, the full package is projected to be worth more than £200 million including wages.

Wirtz could become the third-highest paid player at Liverpool when he completes his British record transfer from Bayer Leverkusen next week.

According to BILD, the 22-year-old’s projected wages at his new club will be in the region of £355,000 per week.

That is believed to place him behind only Mohamed Salah (£480,000 a week) and Virgil van Dijk (£385,000 a week) among Liverpool’s top earners, with the pair retaining their existing salaries after signing new two-year deals.

Clearly that is a significant commitment for a player who only turned 22 in May and, as he is expected to sign a five-year contract, will be 27 when those terms are up and likely seeking another pay rise long before then.

But if those figures are true it sums up Liverpool’s belief in the player, married to the club-record fee they will pay to Leverkusen.

Including those wages and the transfer fee, financial expert Swiss Ramble has projected the entire package to be worth at least £202 million.

Liverpool's signing of Florian Wirz represents a total commitment of at least £200m, based on figures reported in the media. Annual PSR impact £40m #LFC ?? Transfer fee £100m (€118m)

?? Add-ons £16m (€19m)

?? Weekly salary £355k

?? Agent fees (assumed as 10%) £10m pic.twitter.com/htgKebGQpr — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) June 13, 2025

Factoring in those £16 million add-ons – of which some require Wirtz to win the Premier League and Champions League – it would therefore be worth a conservative total of £218 million.

When it comes to the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) the outlay would be amortised as around £40 million per year, offsetting the cost over the course of five seasons.

Liverpool are expected to continue spending this summer, not least with a proposed £45 million deal for left-back Milos Kerkez, and that comes largely due to their healthy position with regards PSR.

A series of relatively quiet transfer windows, and chiefly last year when Federico Chiesa was the sole signing of Arne Slot‘s first summer at the club, have allowed Liverpool to strike from a position of strength now.

Still there is a sense that the deal for Wirtz is still financially prudent given the status quo among the club’s elite earners remains and another of those, Trent Alexander-Arnold, was allowed to leave.

Man City had claimed their projections of the full cost for Wirtz – said to be worth £250 million to them – as the reason they pulled out of the running.

But the Times‘ Paul Joyce has since reported this came following concerns arising from the attacking midfielder’s meeting with Pep Guardiola.