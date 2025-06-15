As Florian Wirtz closes in on a record-breaking move to Liverpool this summer, his likely wages have now been revealed.

The German forward has reportedly agreed a stunning £116 million move to Anfield, shattering the club’s transfer record in the process.

It is set to be one of Liverpool’s most significant pieces of business in years, with some believing Wirtz could become as influential as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

According to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, the 22-year-old will earn £10.2 million per year in wages, which could rise to as much as £12.7 million “if individual and team-performance targets are met.”

That equates to between £195,000 and £245,000 per week – he currently earns a reported £72,368 a week at Bayer Leverkusen.

Should Wirtz earn the highest amount possible, it would mean he is the third-highest-earning player at Liverpool, behind Salah (£480,000) and Van Dijk (£385,000).

It has previously been claimed that Wirtz could receive as much as £355,000 per week, so this is a significant amount less.

Financial greed is depressingly prevalent in modern football, with players’ heads so often turned by money, but that isn’t the case with Wirtz.

Solhekol points out that Arne Slot‘s “tactical plan was one of the key reasons” for him picking the Reds.

Wirtz had the opportunity to likely earn more than Bayern Munich or Man City, but he spoke last month about finances not dictating his decision-making.

“When I moved from Cologne to Leverkusen [in 2020], I did not think for a single second about my salary, but only about what is best for my career,” Wirtz said.

“I also don’t even care how much money I have in my account or what I could earn in the future.

“Of course, you should make sure that you get a good contract. But the sporting perspective is much more decisive for me than the money.”

It is refreshing to hear from Wirtz, who has been sold the idea of Liverpool and becoming a star man under Slot.

The Reds want to build a dynasty in the coming years, becoming the dominant force in English football again, and Wirtz will be integral to that happening.

The hope is that his price tag and wages still look like a bargain as time passes, as has been the case with Van Dijk since Liverpool paid £75 million for him.