Florian Wirtz is officially a Liverpool FC player, becoming the club’s new record signing after completing a £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The German attacking midfielder has spoke about watching the Reds’ celebrations after winning the Premier League, and set his own ambitions to win the title again and add the Champions League.

“It was just crazy to see how many people came and how the atmosphere was. It was really good to see,” he told Liverpool’s official website.

“I’m not coming [to] have fun here, I want also to achieve something and give the fans what they deserve.

“Of course I want to keep going at this performance. So yeah, that sure gives motivation to achieve more.

“I would like to win everything every year! First of all, we have to do our work, I have to make my work. In the end, we want to be successful.

“Last season they won the Premier League, so my goal is for sure to win it again and also to go further in the Champions League. I’m really ambitious.”

Asked what his message to supporters is, the 22-year-old said: “It feels very special. I am very happy that it finally happened that I will join this big club.

“If you think about Liverpool you think about Liverpool FC as one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“You can expect from me that I will always give 100%.

“I will try to give my best to win every game and I want to help bring the club more titles as well.

“I am very proud and excited for the challenges ahead.”

Wirtz has put pen to paper on a five-year deal at Liverpool, but his squad number – like that of all new signings – will be revealed later this summer.

Florian Wirtz Fact File NAME: Florian Richard Wirtz

Florian Richard Wirtz DOB: May 3, 2003 (22 years old)

May 3, 2003 (22 years old) BIRTHPLACE: Pulheim, Germany

Pulheim, Germany POSITION: Attacking midfield

Attacking midfield PREFERRED FOOT: Right

Right BAYER LEVERKUSEN: 197 apps, 57 goals, 65 assists

197 apps, 57 goals, 65 assists GERMANY: 31 apps, 7 goals, 7 assists

31 apps, 7 goals, 7 assists HONOURS: 2024 Bundesliga, 2024 German Cup

The Germany international has signed a deal that will keep him at Anfield until 2030, when he will be 27 years old and, in theory, approaching his peak.

Currently aged 22, Wirtz comes with a wealth of experience given his relatively young age, having already played 140 times for Leverkusen, scoring 35 goals and providing 47 assists in that time.

He was also a key part of Xabi Alonso’s incredible double-winning side of 2023/24 that went invincible domestically before losing the Europa League final to Atalanta.

Wirtz will join his teammate, Jeremie Frimpong, at Liverpool, from the invincible team, with Frimpong already having signed for the Reds this summer.

Earlier this week, the pair were pictured on holiday together after finishing international duty.