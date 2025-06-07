If Liverpool supporters aren’t already excited about the prospect of signing Florian Wirtz this summer, a highlight reel further outlines his brilliance.

The German has emerged as one of the Reds’ biggest transfer targets in years, with a club-record £113 million bid reportedly tabled for his services.

Wirtz has recently been crowned as the German Players’ Player of the Season for the second year in a row, cementing his reputation as the division’s star man.

It now looks like a case of when Liverpool sign the 21-year-old rather than if, with a new update claiming an agreement is expected to be reached soon.

With Jeremie Frimpong already brought in from Leverkusen, Wirtz looks set to join him, and a new highlight reel makes for promising viewing for Liverpool fans.

The German’s attacking class is out in force, showing why some feel he could be as influential as the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been for the Reds.

Wirtz has a clear eye for the spectacular, with long-distance strikes part of his armoury, but lethal finishes from inside the area are also on show, as well as assists.

His quick feet are a nightmare for defenders to come up against, and while he is a tactically astute footballer, he also has an unpredictable style, producing eye-catching tricks and flicks.

There are even echoes of peak Philippe Coutinho about him, in terms of his elegance in possession.

Wirtz’s versatility will be a useful weapon for Arne Slot, too, with the video showing that he is capable of excelling from the left wing or in a more central No. 10 role.

His tally of 122 goal contributions in 197 Leverkusen appearances shows what a potent attacking player Liverpool would be signing, while their sporting director Simon Rolfes has lauded his quality.

“From the mental side, he is incredible,” Rolfes said.

“How he works, how ambitious he is, how stable he is emotionally. Everyone sees the technical side, the fantastic passes, the dribbling, whatever.

“But this side of him is amazing. He is just so focused.”

On this evidence, Liverpool will be acquiring the services of a very special player – one who can take them to new heights.

It’s now a case of the Reds sealing his signing and ensuring there isn’t a last-minute twist, which would be a tough one to take.