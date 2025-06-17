➔ SUPPORT US
FSG eyeing Spanish club and Kerkez 'confirms' transfer – Latest LFC News

FSG are reportedly eyeing a new club in today’s news, on top of important updates regarding Milos Kerkez and Alexander Isak.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to AS in Spain, FSG are showing an interest in La Liga side Getafe.

The report does state that “only a study and some contacts have taken place,” though, “pending progress on the construction projects that could result in Getafe becoming part of one of the most important groups in world sport.”

This comes after reports earlier this year claimed FSG were “exploring” a deal to buy fellow Spanish club Malaga.

Opinion will be split on this one, but some Liverpool fans will dislike the idea of seeing the Reds potentially go down the Man City route. The benefits, though, could be huge for the Reds.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 1, 2025: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (L) and AFC Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez before the FA Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool FC at Dean Court. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • FSG’s technical director Julian Ward is said to be among the contenders to become Newcastle‘s new sporting director, following the exit of Paul Mitchell (Mail)

More from This Is Anfield

Joanna Durkan has delved into the history of Liverpool’s managers, including the legendary Bill Shankly:

“A man who revolutionised Liverpool on the pitch and off it, he was one with the fans and knew how to make the people happy.

“A revered figure, Boot Room leader and a catalyst for the lineage of legendary managers that would follow in his footsteps.”

READ: Liverpool managers in history – 22 men, 52 trophies, 1 golden story

Elsewhere in the football world today

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Friday, March 4, 2022: West Ham United's Michail Antonio during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • West Ham striker Michail Antonio has thankfully played football for the first time since breaking his leg in a car accident last year. He has been representing Jamaica
  • Son Heung-min‘s Tottenham future is reportedly likely to be decided after their tour of South Korea, amid interest from Saudi Arabia (BBC Sport)
  • Chris Wilder is reportedly set to be sacked by Sheffield United in the next 24 hours. Modern football is brutal! (Telegraph)

Liverpool FC: On this day

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s captain Jordan Henderson lifts the Premier League trophy after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 5-3. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

On this day in 1990, former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was born.

After a tough start to life at Anfield, having arriving from Sunderland in 2011, the midfielder grew into a great leader for the Reds.

Henderson captained Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory in 2019 and 2020, respectively, also winning two League Cups, and one FA Cup and Club World Cup apiece.

The Englishman may have left under a cloud in 2023, but his Reds career was a special one, ending with 492 appearances in total.

