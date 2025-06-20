Liverpool are set to spend more in this summer transfer window than ever before, coming with a “renewed sense of vigour” within Fenway Sports Group.

This summer will see Liverpool spend like never before, with the club projected to comfortably exceed their highest spend in a single transfer window.

It comes with Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez lined up as the first senior signings of a busy off-season, while Giorgi Mamardashvili completes a move from Valencia agreed a year ago.

The incomings are not likely to stop there, with plans to sign a new centre-forward and a centre-back, though those will be offset by high-profile sales.

After a series of quiet transfer windows there had been question marks over whether owners FSG still had their priorities set on Liverpool, despite a clear emphasis on strengthening their football structure in 2024.

But the Liverpool Echo‘s Dave Powell has described Liverpool as a “long-term play” for the American group, who have a “renewed sense of vigour.”

That is clearly a big change from when, just under three years ago, it emerged FSG had effectively placed the club up for sale, inviting offers as president Mike Gordon stepped down from running day-to-day matters.

Now, the sight of Gordon holding the Premier League trophy alongside FSG founders John Henry and Tom Werner on the final day of the season serves to highlight their ongoing commitment.

Henry, a 75-year-old Bostonian, was among those on Liverpool’s parade bus after the trophy lift, cloaked in a red plastic poncho and sipping a bottle of lager as he stood alongside other officials, Arne Slot and his staff and players.

Clearly, this is the “long-term play” Powell referenced, with the signings of Frimpong, Wirtz, Kerkez and Mamardashvili the start of a regeneration process after Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp.

FSG have attracted a large number of critics since buying the club in 2010, and often with accusations of penny-pinching.

But in a summer that will see Liverpool spend more than ever before, building on a position of strength having seen Slot lift the title in his first season, those criticisms no longer hold up.

As Werner told reporters after the final day of the season: “We go again.

“It never gets old, winning. We owe it to all of our supporters to bring back a team even better next season.”