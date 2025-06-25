Fenway Sports Group’s multi-club ownership search has moved on from Malaga, with clubs in Portugal and five in Spain being ‘considered’ according to the latest report.

La Liga clubs ‘considered’ by FSG

It has long been documented how Liverpool owners FSG are seeking to invest in another football club to expand their portfolio.

An update on their search has come from Adam Williams for TBR, reporting that they have “all but killed their interest in Malaga due to administrative issues with the club’s majority Qatari ownership.”

Instead, they are now considering five other Spanish clubs as well as investigating Portugal’s Primeira Liga, with the league’s recruitment pathway from Brazil potentially beneficial to Liverpool.

Williams writes that FSG have held talks with Getafe, while Levante are their second choice. Also “under consideration” are Elche, Real Valladolid and Espanyol.

Interestingly, FSG are also said to be exploring rugby union in England, with Premiership Rugby “considering moving to a franchise-style model which experts say is likely to make it far more investible.”

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Newcastle are “concerned an offer could be made early next month” for Alexander Isak, according to the Times‘ Martin Hardy – he added that the Magpies are “prepared to make him the best-paid player in the club’s history and fight off any approach”

• Spirit of Shankly have responded to Liverpool’s ticketing changes, saying they “recognise the efforts to improve the members’ sale” but their ideas are still too often being “ignored or dismissed”

• Adam Lallana has announced his retirement from professional football but will stay on at Southampton as a first-team coach – good luck, Adam!

Elsewhere in the Liverpool world

• Liverpool could “try to lowball” Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi at £30 million, reported the Mail‘s Lewis Steele – they are unlikely to accept, though, and are looking for nearly £50m

• Subject to appeal, Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 as a result of consistent financial problems – it means Liverpool could buy previously-linked young attacker Malick Fofana for a cut-price

• Dua Lipa played One Kiss not once but twice at Anfield on Tuesday night, as fans bounced in the rain to the cult Liverpool favourite!