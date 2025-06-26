Harvey Elliott produced an influential performance to inspire England into the final of the U21 Euros, but picked up an injury while celebrating.

The 22-year-old helped the Three Lions reach the semi-finals after scoring in the 3-1 win over Spain, aided by a Jarell Quansah ‘assist’ after his shot was spilled.

On Wednesday evening, Elliott went one better, proving to be the standout player against the Netherlands, going from strength to strength in the tournament.

The Liverpool midfielder opened the scoring just after the hour mark with a vicious finish with his weaker right foot, having earlier been denied from a tight angle.

An outrageous long-range strike from Noah Ohio threatened to take the game into extra-time, but the stage was set for Elliott to be the hero for Lee Carsley’s side.

The Dutch couldn’t handle his driving run towards the penalty area, before he unleashed a ruthless 18-yard finish with only five minutes remaining.

Speaking to Channel 4 after the game, Elliott admitted that he needlessly injured his knee celebrating the winner, which is a concern heading into the final.

“I don’t know what I’ve done to my knee, but it’s bloody hurting,” Elliott said.

“So hopefully it’s nothing too silly. It’s a silly decision from me, to be honest, but it’s just one of them, live in the moment.

“You do these things, but I forgot the pitch was ridiculously dry and it is the price I have got to pay.”

Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and Elliott is fit to line up alongside Quansah in Sunday’s final against Germany (8pm BST).

This was another reminder of the boyhood Liverpool supporter’s brilliance, highlighting why he and the Reds have a big decision to make over his future this summer.

Elliott would walk into most Premier League sides, but minutes may continue to come at a premium at Anfield next season, especially following the club-record arrival of Florian Wirtz.

He is too good to be warming the substitutes’ bench at a club, so a new challenge arguably makes sense ahead of next season, even though Liverpool will miss his guile in attacking areas.