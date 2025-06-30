Harvey Elliott‘s player of the tournament-worthy performances at the U21 European Championships reminded Liverpool supporters of his immense talent, but fans are still unsure whether his future lies at Anfield.

Elliott scored five times, including the opener in the final, and was named player of the tournament as England retained the European Under-21 Championships.

It was a reminder of the 22-year-old’s incredible talent after a season of inconsistent gametime at Liverpool.

While Elliott was, of course, overjoyed to win the Premier League, he voiced his professional frustration on more than one occasion and has even admitted he may have to leave this summer.

As a homegrown, boyhood Liverpool supporter, fans want Elliott to be a success at Anfield. However, if he isn’t a part of Arne Slot‘s plans, he may be forced to move elsewhere.

Liverpool fans have been reacting to Elliott’s England U21s performances alongside Tyler Morton and Bayer Leverkusen-bound Jarell Quansah, as well as considering what lies ahead for the attacking midfielder.

“I really hope we stick with Elliott, Quansah and even Morton. We need more homegrown talent and I just think it’s madness that we’re letting these guys leave. “Salah is still the man but I’d love to see him hand over to Harvey over time. Quansah could be the heir apparent to Virgil, even that buy-back clause is nonsense, we just have to give him more of a go. Virgil won’t last forever. “All players need time, we are going to kick ourselves in a few years”

– LFCfanFrance in the This is Anfield comments.

“The U21s and the senior England team are no where near the same level as the top UCL sides. “Elliot had several chances to show if he’s good enough last season and he failed. England seniors would lose against us if it were possible to play that game. Quansah has gone. Elliott is never going to be Salah – he is a yard short on pace. “Wirtz, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are all ahead of him so best for him and us if we cash in. He gets game time with an upper mid-table team”

– Richie Mac replied to LFCfanFrance in the This is Anfield comments.

With 5 goals in 6 games, Harvey Elliott has been named Player of the Tournament at the U21 Euros.

With 5 goals in 6 games, Harvey Elliott has been named Player of the Tournament at the U21 Euros.

What a tournament it's been, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and showed the world the incredible talent he is. Our star boy ??

“Harvey was by far the player of the tournament. Some difficult decisions to be made by the club about what to do about this player. He was quality and, in my honest opinion, he could have a part to play for Liverpool should he be given a chance”

– Steve (twenty times) in the This is Anfield comments

“I think Slot has made his mind up. He’s far too good to be on anyone’s bench so I just hope he goes somewhere he’s appreciated and can really push on. “He’s had no luck, so let’s see the best of him whatever happens”

– Aphex in the This is Anfield comments

“If he wasn’t a Liverpool player, maybe we would be saying buy that Elliott fella, who knows? Well done Harvey lad; classy player all around and scoring goals. His future will be very interesting I am sure”

– imbernarddiomede in the This is Anfield comments

“Really hope Elliott won’t be any headache but that he’ll take the supersub role I believe he can. He surely needs more game time”

– Spellman in the This is Anfield comments

“Elliott is one of those players we are stacked in his position but you can see his talent and in a few years he’ll be £100m player. “He has a high IQ, good passer and amazing shooter. I wish if we ever sell him to add a buy-back clause or just loan him to a Premier League team for two seasons and then come back to challenge Wirtz while Szoboszlai goes back to No. 8″

– King MJ in the This is Anfield comments

“A wonderful audition from a wonderful player. I hope he chooses to go abroad as he has the chance for more silverware than staying in England. “Man I wish he would stay and just do what his good at, but the club wants to move him on and as does he”

– Realist red in the This is Anfield comments

“I hope all the doubters on here live to regret writing Elliott off. “I would love him to stay but if or when he goes, make sure we have a buy-back clause. He deserves a decent run in our team, but managers have favourites and often blinkers too”

– Lfcalltheway in the This is Anfield comments

Whatever Elliott decides to do, he should go with the full respect of Liverpool’s fan base.

As some of the comments suggest, it would be great for him to stay from a selfish point of view – he has proven time and again that he is a game-changer from the bench.

It would be understandable, though, if he moves on with the desire of more game time.

He shouldn’t sell himself short. Elliott, in the right system, is capable of playing at the top of the game and Liverpool should definitely consider their options carefully this summer.