It is no secret that Harvey Elliott is contemplating his future this summer and he has explained his possible motivations for doing so ahead of a summer tournament with England.

With 2,776 minutes during Jurgen Klopp‘s final season, Elliott would have hoped to be relied upon by Arne Slot in the same manner but he managed only 826 minutes this season.

The 22-year-old made valuable contributions, including five goals and three assists, but was starved of opportunities, leaving his future at his boyhood club in doubt.

He has been honest with what his future could entail as while he is not desperate to leave Liverpool, he knows the reasons why it will be up for discussion throughout the summer.

Speaking to members of the press at England’s training base, including Hayters, Elliott discussed his future at Anfield.

He said: “I think it’s a situation that me and, you know, the team on my behalf have to have a conversation about.

“Because coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m gonna be 23 next season, and I don’t really wanna be wasting years in my career because it’s a short career, you don’t know what’s gonna happen.

“Injuries and things could shorten it. So I think it’s a situation that, as I’ve said before, I need to reflect, I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing and how can I improve as a player.

• READ: LFC midfielder admits “toughest” season – but Slot is “unbelievable”

“That’s the most important thing, that’s the main thing really, I just wanna improve and be the best possible version of myself and the best player I can be.

“And if that’s to go somewhere else then it’s a decision that I’m going to have to make, I just need to see what happens.”

As for the possibility of moving abroad, Elliott added: “Yeah maybe, as I said, it’s a situation that me and my team need to reflect on, to look at and see what the best path is for me.

“It could still be difficult, nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club, I love the fans, and the team I support them as well.

“But, as I said, most importantly it’s just about what’s best for my career and I just need to make that decision.”

Elliott will attract transfer interest but a decision on his future will likely be delayed as he competes in the U21 Euros with England, which gets underway on June 12 for the Young Lions.

Fellow Reds Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah, who also experienced a tough 2024/25 season under Slot, are also part of Lee Carsley’s squad.