Harvey Elliott started his second consecutive match for England in the second game of their U21 European Championship campaign, named the player of the match in a goalless draw.

Elliott had to watch the majority of Liverpool’s campaign from the bench but continues to play a key role for Lee Carsley’s side, starting their second group match in this summer’s tournament.

Jarell Quansah was also named in the starting lineup with Tyler Morton on the bench as the Young Lions faced Slovenia in the second game of Group B, with neither side able to find a winner.

The match was played in 30-degree heat in Slovakia, conditions which Elliott, named player of the match, later described as “ridiculous.”

“It was ridiculous. It was tough. I don’t think I’ve played in heat like that,” he said.

“You can’t complain about these things. I’d rather it be really hot today than pouring down with rain. It’s another test, another obstacle in the way for us. We got through it.

“If we have to play in that heat again, I feel we have adapted to it very well.”

Elliott played the full 90 minutes, earned a FotMob rating of 7.6-out-of-10 – the fourth-highest – after seven shots (most of any player) and three chances created.

He hit the woodwork and was a bright spark for England on the right flank, working hard in both directions having also made the most recoveries (six) of any of his teammates.

England had 20 shots to Slovenia’s seven but managed only three on target to stay behind Germany in the table, who they face next in their final group game on Wednesday evening.

The match was there to be won but both goalkeepers proved instrumental in keeping the scores level.

Quansah also played the full 90 minutes while Morton was introduced for the final 18 minutes, which will be of interest to clubs vying for their signatures this summer.

The trio are the only Liverpool players competing at the U21 Euros this year and all find themselves the subject of transfer interest, though any move will wait until their tournament is over.

Both Elliott and Quansah have addressed their future over the last week, with the former admitting he may need to leave and the latter saying he is ready to “take the next step.”

