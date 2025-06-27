Harvey Elliott is excelling on the international stage and has now seen three clubs named as transfer suitors ahead of a pivotal summer for the 22-year-old.

Elliott is currently representing England at the U21 European Championship, scoring four goals including a brace that secured his side a place in the final against Germany.

His involvement in the tournament has delayed any developments on the transfer front, though his performances will be doing his market value no harm.

The 22-year-old admitted at the end of the season that he may need to leave Anfield as to not ‘waste years’ of his career, and Brighton, West Ham and RB Leipzig have been named among the interested clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool would want “an offer of at least £40 million to consider selling him” this summer.

It would represent a significant profit on the £4.3 million the club paid to Fulham after a tribunal decided a fee in 2021, with Elliott since going on to play 143 times.

In the season just gone, though, he managed just 826 minutes under Arne Slot after an early ankle injury saw him drop out of the Dutchman’s plans having only started in the Premier League once the title was won.

It aligns with Slot’s assessment that Elliott “wasn’t the same” once he returned from injury, leading to an honest conversation between the pair during the campaign.

“Harvey is one of the players who hasn’t had as much playing time as he maybe deserves, but like some others he’s in competition with so many good players that mainly I’ve chosen,” Slot said in early May.

“Also partly because he was injured for a long time and I’ve been honest with him, the first part after he came back from his injury he wasn’t the same as he was before his injury.

“But the last few months he’s back to his old level again… I like him more now than I did the first months when he came back from his injury.”

Plans for Elliott’s future will be expected to take shape after Saturday’s final, as will Tyler Morton‘s and Jarell Quansah‘s, who is closing in on a transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.