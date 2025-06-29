Liverpool’s England Under-21s trio of Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah have been reacting to an “incredible moment,” posting photos of their celebrations after winning the U21 European Championships.

Elliott won player of the tournament and scored five goals, including the opener in the final, as England U21s won the Euros for the second time in a row.

The 22-year-old was clearly a cut above the rest as he added his name to an illustrious list of previous winners of the ‘Golden Player’ award.

He now sits alongside the likes of Rudi Voller, Luis Figo, Andrea Pirlo, Thiago and, most recently, Anthony Gordon as players to have been awarded the title of best at the tournament.

England’s 3-2 win after extra time in the final, against Germany in Slovakia, meant Lee Carsley’s under-21s retained the trophy after also winning it in 2023.

On that occasion, Curtis Jones scored the only goal in the final as England beat Spain 1-0. Two years ago, though, Elliott was on the bench.

This time, he was front and centre in the victory, and he told Channel 4 after the match: “It’s another incredible moment. This one meant a lot more, especially coming off the back of winning it last time.

“There were big expectations, big pressure but the way the lads handled it from start to finish of this tournament, I think no one deserves it more than us.

“It’s time to celebrate because it’s been hard work, tiring with the heat, with everything involved, but it’s party time now and we’re going to make the most of it.”

Despite having made his Liverpool debut nearly six years ago, Elliott is yet to earn his first England senior cap.

Asked about the prospect of stepping up, the Liverpool midfielder said: “It’s never going to be easy because of the talent that’s in the team – world-class players from top to bottom.

“It’s never going to be easy, as I said, but it’s just about me working hard, trying to show it at club level and hopefully getting the opportunity.

“We’re thankful for him (Thomas Tuchel) coming out here to support us and hopefully we put on a show for him. It’s just one of them, we need to wait and see.”

While the senior side will be in Elliott’s thoughts, Saturday was a night to enjoy his success at under-21 level.

Morton, who brilliantly delivered the cross for Jonathan Rowe’s winner, was by Elliott’s side for the celebrations, as was Quansah.

The centre-back has a big few days ahead of finalising a move to Bayer Leverkusen, after playing every minute of England’s six matches at the tournament.

Quansah, Elliott and Morton are known to be good friends, and this victory will have acted as a nice send-off before they are broken up by the transfer market.