A Harvey Elliott goal and an assist from Tyler Morton in extra time helped England successfully defend their U21 European Championship title.

The Young Lions faced Germany in Saturday’s final, with Elliott and Jarell Quansah both in the starting lineup and Morton joining them just before halftime.

England raced to a 2-0 lead inside 24 minutes, with Elliott scoring the opener with his fifth goal of the tournament in outing number six.

The 22-year-old confidently tucked his effort away after his initial pass forward was deflected and ultimately fell back to him in the box having continued his run.

Elliott has been a consistent presence for Lee Carsley’s side during this summer’s tournament, with a brace in the semi-final clinching their spot in Saturday’s final.

Ipswich’s Omari Hutchinson then made it 2-0 in the 24th minute as England dominated proceedings and ought to have had a more comfortable buffer.

Morton was then introduced to replace the injured Alex Scott just before halftime and was caught out when 6’3” forward Nelson Weiper leapt for a header to make it 2-1.

Germany levelled the scores just after the hour mark with a deflected effort and were then denied by the crossbar at the death to see the game sent to extra time.

Elliott was withdrawn at the end of the 90 minutes after another tireless display, which saw him create the most chances of any player (3), as Carsley looked to inject fresh legs.

It was then Morton’s turn to have his long overdue moment with a beautifully whipped cross for Jonathan Rowe to finish just moments after the game restarted.

As for Quansah’s evening, he made vital interventions throughout and was not shy about striding away from his own box with the ball in a Joel Matip-like manner.

England ultimately held on for a 3-2 win in extra time to successfully defend their 2023 title – one that Elliott and Curtis Jones played their part in.

It ends a topsy-turvy season for the Liverpool trio on a high, and they are all expected to leave Anfield this summer starting with Quansah’s move to Bayer Leverkusen.