Harvey Elliott was brought off at half-time as England fell to a 2-1 defeat to Germany at the U21 Euros, but the Young Lions are still into the quarter-finals.

Elliott made his third consecutive start of the U21 Euros alongside Jarell Quansah, with England following up a 3-1 win over Czechia and a 0-0 draw with Slovenia as they met Germany in Group B.

The pressure was off slightly as their advantage over the other two teams in the group meant progress to the knockouts was likely regardless of their result.

But it was still a fixture Lee Carsley and his players will have been eager to win as they defend the trophy they lifted at the tournament in 2023.

Unfortunately it was a difficult evening for the Young Lions, who went 2-0 down before half-time despite dominating the game in terms of possession (66%), shots (18 to five) and shots on target (five to two).

Those goals from Ansgar Knauff and Nelson Weiper prompted Carsley to make three changes at the break, with captain Elliott, Jonathan Rowe and Samuel Iling-Junior all brought off.

England did rally after the restart as Alex Scott reduced the deficit midway through the second half, but it still ended in defeat.

Quansah played the full 90 minutes and, per FotMob, had the second-most touches (114) and completed the second-most passes (99/104, or 95%) of any player.

Impressively, the centre-back also created the joint-most chances on the night (three), while he proved a goal threat too as he was denied by a late block in the first half.

Tyler Morton continued his role as substitute as he replaced Elliot Anderson with 63 minutes on the clock, helping provide more impetus in a deep midfield role.

Despite their loss, England have progressed to the quarter-finals of the U21 Euros as runners-up in Group B and will now play Spain in their first knockout tie on Saturday night.

There are question marks over the futures of all three of Elliott, Quansah and Morton this summer, with the trio considered available for transfer.

While sources have maintained Liverpool are not actively pursuing sales for Elliott and Quansah, the pair have both been set price tags of upwards of £40 million amid interest from England and Germany.

Meanwhile Morton is almost certain to leave and likely on a permanent basis, though it remains to be seen who holds an interest in the 22-year-old midfielder.