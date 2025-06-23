Liverpool’s new right-back Jeremie Frimpong has told fans what to expect from teammate Florian Wirtz, who “likes pressure” and is “going to be perfect.”

Frimpong and Wirtz both join Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with the pair close friends from their time together in the Bundesliga.

They sat next to each other in the dressing room and shared lifts to training, with Wirtz becoming fluent in English as he shared conversations with the Manchester-raised Netherlands international.

After holidaying together in Montenegro last week, Frimpong headed back to Manchester for a community event for his Pathways foundation – which supports youth players who find themselves out of the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 24-year-old was asked what Wirtz can bring to Liverpool, saying: “That’s my boy, that’s my boy.

“Just expect a winner. He’s a very, very, very, very special player. He’s a very hard-working guy.

“The league will love him. For me, I don’t have to talk too much, just watch him!”

Signed for a British record £116 million there will be a lot of pressure on Wirtz to perform from the off, but Frimpong has no concerns.

“Flo, he doesn’t crumble under pressure. He likes pressure,” he insisted.

“When you’re on the pitch you forget about everything, you just enjoy football, you just play. And Flo, Flo is one of the guys that make you enjoy football, just seeing how he plays.

“He’s going to be perfect. And he’s playing with Liverpool players, so it’s going to be perfect. He’s going to be fine.”

Frimpong, meanwhile, will be tasked with adding a new dynamic to the right-back role as he competes for a starting place with Conor Bradley.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold departing the club under a cloud it was heartening to hear Frimpong speak so fondly for the area he was brought up in, saying: “I don’t forget where I’m from.”

And asked how he feels stepping into the role vacated by the long-serving No. 66, he replied: “Liverpool is a big club, so it’s big shoes regardless.

“You’ve got to perform always, it’s a winning team, they win trophies for a reason.

“Obviously if you play for a team like Liverpool, you have to fill in the shoes, you have to perform.

“I’ve always believed in myself, I know what I can do, and I’m a winner. That’s what I’m going to bring to the team.”