Liverpool’s title win was celebrated loudly and proudly for weeks on end in the city, but fans around the world were just as passionate when the Reds were crowned Premier League champions.

Arne Slot gave us a moment we will forever treasure, guiding his side to the title at the first time of asking to see Liverpool return to their perch.

From being crowned champions against Tottenham to lifting the trophy four weeks later, there has been plenty of time set aside for celebrating – something we waited 35 years to do together.

Each pre-season we are reminded of the power and size of Liverpool’s global support and it was on show again as supporters celebrated winning No. 20 far and wide.

From Thailand, Australia, Bali, the United States and everywhere in between, the scenes were incredible.

There was a parade in Thailand, they know how to celebrate in style!

This is NOT Liverpool ?

This is Bangkok ?? Liverpool fans in the Thai capital are out in full force to enjoy their version of the English Premier League Open Bus Parade at centralwOrld in the National Reds Day event organized by Main Stand. ? Main Stand pic.twitter.com/UEBoS7u0qS — Ta L. (@talao_) May 25, 2025

Liverpool FC Parade, Chiang Mai, Thailand, I fucking love this club, we are massive, UP THE 20 TIME CHAMPION REDS ?? ? @LFC @TheAnfieldWrap @TheRedmenTV pic.twitter.com/tu6o5I35O2 — Sam (@SamLFCYNWA) May 25, 2025

Can someone find this fella for me please. Very important pic.twitter.com/3TG3OQ9MuO — John Gibbons (@johngibbonsblog) May 13, 2025

There was another in Singapore and Uganda!

#lfc #lfcfamily ? original sound – Dr Fallon @drfallon_ The most random but fun experience to make up for the fact I wasn’t home for the victory parade!! Tysm to the Official Liverpool FC Singapore Supporters Club for organising such a fun night.. I don’t know why I’ve never been to watch games with supporters clubs when I’ve been away because they were FANATICS ?? Goes without saying that it’s such a shame the parade on Sunday had to be spoilt by such an awful event and I wish everyone injured a speedy recovery ???? #liverpoolfc

And big groups celebrated together in Australia, Canada, the US, Bali and more…

Edmonton Reds what a day! Thank you all for making the day so incredible! Champions!!!?? pic.twitter.com/ivzprH8t9X — LFC Edmonton (@EdmontonReds) April 27, 2025

It never ceases to amaze how influential this club is in so many lives around the world, there is nothing that compares.

Liverpool are the champions of England, again, and these scenes show why it is all worth it. Up the Reds!