Liverpool’s fixture list for the 2025/26 Premier League season has been released, but how do they fall alongside the other three competitions the club will be competing in?

The Reds lifted their 20th league title in Arne Slot‘s debut season and now they will look to defend their crown while adding others to their cabinet.

Here, we look at the Premier League fixtures with prospective Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup games either side, as well noting the international breaks throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

That includes the Africa Cup of Nations, which will see Mo Salah miss up to six league games.

You will notice that for six of Liverpool’s eight Champions League ‘League Phase’ matches they will play away from home in the following Premier League game:

AUGUST

15: Bournemouth (H), 8pm

23: Newcastle (A)

30: Arsenal (H)

SEPTEMBER

1-9: International break

13: Burnley (A)

16/17/23/24: Carabao Cup third round

20: Everton (H)

16-18: Champions League MD 1

27: Crystal Palace (A)

30/1: Champions League MD 2

OCTOBER

4: Chelsea (A)

6-14: International break

18: Man United (H)

21/22: Champions League MD 3

25: Brentford (A)

28/29: Carabao Cup 4th round

NOVEMBER

1: Aston Villa (H)

4/5: Champions League MD 4

8: Man City (A)

10-18: International break

22: Nottingham Forest (H)

25/26: Champions League MD 5

29: West Ham (A)

DECEMBER

3: Sunderland (H)

6: Leeds (A)

9/10: Champions League MD 6

13: Brighton (H)

16/17: Carabao Cup quarter-final

20: Tottenham (A)

21-Jan 18: AFCON

27: Wolves (H)

30: Leeds (H)

JANUARY

3: Fulham (A)

7: Arsenal (A)

10: FA Cup 3rd round

13/14: Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg

17: Burnley (H)

20/21: Champions League MD 7

24: Bournemouth (A)

28: Champions League MD 8

31: Newcastle (H)

FEBRUARY

3/4: Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg

7: Man City (H)

11: Sunderland (A)

14: FA Cup 4th round

17/18: Champions League play-off round 1st leg

21: Nottingham Forest (A)

24/25: Champions League play-off round 2nd leg

28: West Ham (H)

MARCH

4: Wolves (A)

7: FA Cup 5th round

10/11: Champions League round of 16 1st leg

14: Tottenham (H)

17/18: Champions League round of 16 2nd leg

21: Brighton (A)

22: Carabao Cup final

23-31: International break

APRIL

4: FA Cup quarter-final

7/8: Champions League quarter-finals 1st leg

11: Fulham (H)

14/15: Champions League quarter-finals 2nd leg

18: Everton (A)

25: Crystal Palace (H)

25: FA Cup semi-final

28/29: Champions League semi-finals 1st leg

MAY

2: Man United (A)

5/6: Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg

9: Chelsea (H)

16: FA Cup final

17: Aston Villa (A)

24: Brentford (H)

30: Champions League final

