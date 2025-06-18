Liverpool’s fixture list for the 2025/26 Premier League season has been released, but how do they fall alongside the other three competitions the club will be competing in?
The Reds lifted their 20th league title in Arne Slot‘s debut season and now they will look to defend their crown while adding others to their cabinet.
Here, we look at the Premier League fixtures with prospective Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup games either side, as well noting the international breaks throughout the 2025/26 campaign.
That includes the Africa Cup of Nations, which will see Mo Salah miss up to six league games.
You will notice that for six of Liverpool’s eight Champions League ‘League Phase’ matches they will play away from home in the following Premier League game:
AUGUST
15: Bournemouth (H), 8pm
23: Newcastle (A)
30: Arsenal (H)
SEPTEMBER
1-9: International break
13: Burnley (A)
16/17/23/24: Carabao Cup third round
20: Everton (H)
16-18: Champions League MD 1
27: Crystal Palace (A)
30/1: Champions League MD 2
OCTOBER
4: Chelsea (A)
6-14: International break
18: Man United (H)
21/22: Champions League MD 3
25: Brentford (A)
28/29: Carabao Cup 4th round
NOVEMBER
1: Aston Villa (H)
4/5: Champions League MD 4
8: Man City (A)
10-18: International break
22: Nottingham Forest (H)
25/26: Champions League MD 5
29: West Ham (A)
DECEMBER
3: Sunderland (H)
6: Leeds (A)
9/10: Champions League MD 6
13: Brighton (H)
16/17: Carabao Cup quarter-final
20: Tottenham (A)
21-Jan 18: AFCON
27: Wolves (H)
30: Leeds (H)
JANUARY
3: Fulham (A)
7: Arsenal (A)
10: FA Cup 3rd round
13/14: Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg
17: Burnley (H)
20/21: Champions League MD 7
24: Bournemouth (A)
28: Champions League MD 8
31: Newcastle (H)
FEBRUARY
3/4: Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg
7: Man City (H)
11: Sunderland (A)
14: FA Cup 4th round
17/18: Champions League play-off round 1st leg
21: Nottingham Forest (A)
24/25: Champions League play-off round 2nd leg
28: West Ham (H)
MARCH
4: Wolves (A)
7: FA Cup 5th round
10/11: Champions League round of 16 1st leg
14: Tottenham (H)
17/18: Champions League round of 16 2nd leg
21: Brighton (A)
22: Carabao Cup final
23-31: International break
APRIL
4: FA Cup quarter-final
7/8: Champions League quarter-finals 1st leg
11: Fulham (H)
14/15: Champions League quarter-finals 2nd leg
18: Everton (A)
25: Crystal Palace (H)
25: FA Cup semi-final
28/29: Champions League semi-finals 1st leg
MAY
2: Man United (A)
5/6: Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg
9: Chelsea (H)
16: FA Cup final
17: Aston Villa (A)
24: Brentford (H)
30: Champions League final
