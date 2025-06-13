Liverpool continue to be linked with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, but amid competition for his signature they are warned: “We don’t have to sell.”

The Reds are expected to push for a new No. 9 once deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez are wrapped up, with Darwin Nunez attracting interest in a sale.

While no primary target has been named yet the standout player linked is Ekitike, the French striker who scored 22 goals and laid on 12 assists in 48 games for Frankfurt last season.

Liverpool are not alone in their interest, with Sky Sports reporting that Man United have joined the Reds and Chelsea in pursuing the 22-year-old.

Man United are “exploring the conditions of a potential deal,” which is expected to be worth in the region of €100 million (£85.1m).

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports that Liverpool are “still in the race” for Ekitike, though Frankfurt sporting director Markus Krosche insists they will take a hardline stance over their No. 11.

“We don’t have to sell Hugo,” Krosche told the Wiesbadener Kurier. “If the price isn’t right, then he’ll stay.”

Frankfurt finished third in the Bundesliga last season, qualifying for the Champions League for only the second time, which strengthens their hand in negotiating over their players.

Similarly, Ekitike still has four years left on his contract having only made a permanent move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, meaning there is little need to sell.

Liverpool will clearly not be bullied into overpaying for a player who only just enjoyed his first real prolific season in front of goal.

The addition of Man United to the interested parties certainly clouds the situation, but there is every chance they are simply being used as part of the process in generating big-money bids for the France U21s international.

Given how often the €100 million price tag has been mentioned, along with Krosche himself admitting a sale could occur “if the price is right,” reading between the lines Frankfurt may prefer to cash in.

It is likely to be a case of many moving parts, including the futures of at least one of Arne Slot‘s current attacking options.

Nunez has suitors in both Saudi Arabia and Europe, while it stands to reason that Federico Chiesa will leave and offers could be considered for the injury-hit Diogo Jota.

The interest in Ekitike appears genuine and it could be a deal that develops as the weeks go on, but Frankfurt are expecting a record fee if they are to allow him to leave this summer.