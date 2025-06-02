Ibrahima Konate‘s talks over a new contract at Liverpool are reported to have progressed in recent days, as the Frenchman enters the final year of his deal.

Konate was one of Arne Slot‘s most-used players throughout the campaign just gone, with only five others playing more minutes.

He defied concerns over his fitness and continued to show world-class form alongside Virgil van Dijk – a far cry from day one against Ipswich when he started on the bench.

It comes as no surprise that Liverpool are eager to tie their No. 5 down to a new contract then, though negotiations have not proved straightforward.

But the Liverpool Echo‘s Paul Gorst has now claimed that talks between Liverpool and Konate’s agent “progressed in late May.”

While this is no guarantee a deal will be agreed, it is certainly encouraging after the player himself dismissed rumours over the situation as “completely fake.”

“They made me an offer, and I replied to them with something, that is it,” he told reporters last month.

“The rest, that I want to wait until the end [of his contract], all of it is completely fake.”

Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in Konate due to his contract situation, but there is seemingly no intention to run down his terms before a free transfer as was Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s plan.

Konate has insisted he is “very happy” at Liverpool and there is every reason for the club to feel the same way about the defender they signed for £35 million in 2021.

It is likely to be a drawn-out process due to the increase in salary expected, with the Times reporting that Konate’s camp are seeking a pay rise from £80,000 a week to closer to £200,000 a week.

While that is a significant boost in wages it is in line with the player’s importance to Slot’s side, and having turned 26 in May it could be viewed as his best opportunity for a big contract.

Liverpool had explored a £50 million deal for Spain centre-back Dean Huijsen, prior to his decision to join Real Madrid from Bournemouth, but it remains to be seen if there are further designs on a new central defender.

The club will have contingency plans in place, of course, in the event Konate pulls out of negotiations and a sale is forced through.

But all signs are that this is a situation that will eventually reach a positive conclusion for both player and club.