Ibrahima Konate has “no worries” over playing alongside new Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong, who will “know what the coach expects from him.”

The changeover at right-back this summer will be one of the biggest points of focus for Liverpool, as a new first choice emerges for the first time since 2017.

It remains to be seen whether Arne Slot will prefer Frimpong or Conor Bradley, but a £29.5 million deal for the Dutchman suggests he will feature heavily.

That means Konate will be playing directly alongside a new arrival, but speaking to The Athletic, the Frenchman insisted he has “no worries” over Frimpong’s adjustment.

“I think the coach’s instructions to him will be clear because we’ll do lots of video work,” he explained, with Slot’s work with Frimpong to begin from day one of pre-season on July 8.

“The fact he’s signed for us means he must have spoken to the coach a lot, so he’ll know what the coach expects from him.

“It’ll be different with him compared to Trent. That’s for sure, because they’re different players.

“But I’m happy for him. He’s a good person, very funny, and I wish him every happiness at Liverpool when he arrives. I have no worries about him.”

Frimpong joins Liverpool with the reputation as more of a wing-back than a natural right-back, with the expectation that he could even fill in for Mohamed Salah on the right wing.

While there may be doubts over which role he will play under Slot – and the likelihood is that he will be used in a variety of them – the feeling that he will be a popular member of the squad is unanimous.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week, Bayer Leverkusen winger Nathan Tella said: “He’s probably one of my favourites teammates that I’ve had.

“He’s just got so much energy, he’s always in a good mood, he’s someone you always want to see.

“If you’re doing well, he’s one of the players you always want to have around you.”

Tella added: “First of all he’s a brilliant player.

“He wouldn’t have been able to get the move or have the interest he’s had without having great performances for a number of years now.

“He’s just one of those players who gets better every game. I don’t think it’ll take him any time to adapt.

“I’m quite confident that his speed, his main asset, is going to give defenders a lot of problems and he’ll be able to use it to get goals for Liverpool and to create chances as well.

“It’ll be great for him.”