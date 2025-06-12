Ibrahima Konate is already looking ahead to next season as he all but ruled out a summer move with a post on social media.

The Frenchman is currently in talks over a new contract at Anfield but speculation has remained over whether the club would cash in this summer if significant progress was not made.

The latest update earlier this month from the Echo was that talks between Liverpool and Konate’s agent “progressed in late May,” a positive indication at the very least.

The defender has previously dismissed “completely fake” rumours over his talks with the club amid transfer links to PSG and Real Madrid, the latter of whom would love another free defender.

The 26-year-old, though, is clearly planning for another successful year at Liverpool as he sent his gratitude to fans after his season finally came to a close following international duty.

“What a season!” Konate penned. “Thank you to all the fans for the love and support this year. You’ve been amazing from start to finish.

“It’s been a great season for me and for the club, so many special moments, and of course winning our 20th Premier League title… unforgettable!

“Now it’s time to rest, enjoy the holidays, and come back even stronger (and you the fans because we’ll need your energy and voice as well)

“Next season, we go again! #YNWA”

While commitments on social media posts are far from written in stone, it is yet another indication from Konate that he has no intentions to leave this summer.

The club, however, will be eager to wrap up talks over a new deal to negate any notion that they would be better cashing in on the centre-back than letting him leave on a free transfer next year.

Of course, things can change as it was not exactly expected that neither Jordan Henderson nor Fabinho would fail to return for the 2023/24 season when the previous campaign ended.

For now, though, Arne Slot will be planning with Konate in mind as it is instead Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah who face uncertain futures in the club’s centre-back ranks.

