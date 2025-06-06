Ibrahima Konate was heavily criticised after France’s 5-4 defeat to Spain in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals, with a number of two-out-of-10 ratings.

While Konate is a key player for Liverpool, and more often than not delivers, his relationship with the France national team is a complicated one.

He spent the entirety of last summer’s Euros as an unused substitute before being installed as a first-choice starter in September, but his performances have proved inconsistent since.

Thursday night brought one of his worst for his country, with local media very critical after France were knocked out of the Nations League semi-finals.

Spain went 4-0 up through goals from Nico Williams, Mikel Merino, Lamine Yamal and Pedri, with another from Yamal cancelling out a Kylian Mbappe penalty to make it 5-1.

The introduction of Rayan Cherki – the Lyon attacker who recently held talks with Arne Slot over a potential move to Liverpool – turned the tide as he scored one and assisted two more, but it was too late as France lost 5-4.

How the French media rated Konate

L’Equipe were among those to give Konate a rating of just two out of 10, with both RMC Sport and Foot Mercato agreeing.

“Like the entire defence, the Liverpool player suffered greatly from the Spanish movement,” was RMC Sport’s verdict.

“He wasn’t the leader we know he is in the box. He lost the ball dangerously, particularly following a failed intervention before Pedri’s goal.”

GFFN‘s Freddie Aston rated Konate a four out of 10, with centre-back partner Clement Lenglet bearing the brunt of the criticism along with Adrien Rabiot, Michael Olise and in particular debutant Pierre Kalulu.

GOAL‘s Richie Mills judged the Liverpool defender as one of France’s worst performers as he gave Lenglet, Rabiot, Theo Hernandez and Manu Kone all three out of 10 along with Konate, who “looked very wobbly.”

It was a far-from-ideal night for Liverpool’s No. 5, though he is still likely to keep his place for Sunday’s third-placed playoff.

That will see him come up against Florian Wirtz, with Germany also losing their Nations League semi-final to Portugal, which could prove interesting ahead of the attacking midfielder’s expected move to Anfield.

Elsewhere on Thursday night, Alisson started and kept a clean sheet in Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge of Brazil.

The goalkeeper had a relatively quiet 90 minutes as Brazil were held to a 0-0 draw by Ecuador, meaning they remain fourth in their World Cup qualifying group behind Argentina, Ecuador and Paraguay.