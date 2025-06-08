A heartwarming new video involving Cody Gakpo and a passionate Liverpool supporter has again highlighted the special bond that exists between players and supporters.

Reds fans have been basking in the glory of being Premier League champions, finally being able to celebrate the title in front of fans.

Arguably no team in the country has a greater bond between those on and off the pitch, and a fantastic video outlines that to perfection.

Liverpool’s official YouTube channel has shared its latest ‘Dear Liverpool’ video, with Gakpo visiting a Reds supporter called Sean, who has suffered plenty of tragedy in his life.

Having looked after his brother from the age of 13, following the death of their father in his forties, Sean’s wife also suffered a miscarriage.

As a lovely gesture, with the help of Liverpool and Nivea, his brother, Liam, arranged a visit to his home from Gakpo.

After the initial shock of seeing the Dutchman wandering down the street, Sean invites the Reds winger into his house, with his two sons equally taken aback.

Sean then discusses the hard challenges in his life with Gakpo, showing such strength of character, with the Liverpool attacker clearly touched.

The pair discuss the Reds supporter’s charity work, including for the LFC Foundation, before having a kickabout in the garden.

A visit and tour of the AXA Training Centre follows, where Liverpool’s squad members take photos with Sean and his sons.

Finally, Sean is informed that he and his family have been invited to Anfield to see the Reds crowned Premier League champions.

It is a heartwarming video that encapsulates everything special about Liverpool Football Club – these Reds fans couldn’t hide their love for it online.

What an incredibly moving story. Sean’s strength and resilience in stepping up for his family at just 13 is nothing short of heroic. Life has tested him in the hardest ways, yet he continues to show up for others with love and support. This “Dear Liverpool” moment truly hits the… — ?Ellems? (@ellems00) June 6, 2025

What an amazing man Sean is, I can't put into words the amount of respect I have for him after watching this. He makes it sound like it was the natural thing to do after losing his dad so early on, but a lot of people wouldn't have been able to do what he did. Sending my love… — Zam (@itszam23) June 6, 2025

Don't you dare sell Gapko @LFC He's one of us! — Phil (@lathamphil1) June 6, 2025

That’s what proper grit and heart look like. Respect to Sean—true Liverpool spirit, through and through. — Yorkshire Lass (@eyup_io) June 6, 2025

Who's cutting onions ?, what a story and well done Sean inspiring to say the least. You have done more than most dads ever will YNWA — Pete Kane (@KaneKaner69) June 6, 2025

I’m in floods. I don’t care if people call it manipulative or cynical. It’s still my team, my people , the way we all should be. Gorgeous. — Vorgongod (@mikemooney12) June 6, 2025

I love this club to the depth of my heart — Sparrow Nico Chike (@Sparrowdidit) June 6, 2025