➔ SUPPORT US
➔ SUPPORT US & GO AD-FREE
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Premier League trophy
LFC END OF SEASON SALE

UP TO 60% OFF!

SHOP NOW

“I’m in floods” – Liverpool fans react to “incredibly moving” Cody Gakpo gesture

A heartwarming new video involving Cody Gakpo and a passionate Liverpool supporter has again highlighted the special bond that exists between players and supporters.

Reds fans have been basking in the glory of being Premier League champions, finally being able to celebrate the title in front of fans.

Arguably no team in the country has a greater bond between those on and off the pitch, and a fantastic video outlines that to perfection.

Liverpool’s official YouTube channel has shared its latest ‘Dear Liverpool’ video, with Gakpo visiting a Reds supporter called Sean, who has suffered plenty of tragedy in his life.

Having looked after his brother from the age of 13, following the death of their father in his forties, Sean’s wife also suffered a miscarriage.

As a lovely gesture, with the help of Liverpool and Nivea, his brother, Liam, arranged a visit to his home from Gakpo.

After the initial shock of seeing the Dutchman wandering down the street, Sean invites the Reds winger into his house, with his two sons equally taken aback.

Sean then discusses the hard challenges in his life with Gakpo, showing such strength of character, with the Liverpool attacker clearly touched.

The pair discuss the Reds supporter’s charity work, including for the LFC Foundation, before having a kickabout in the garden.

A visit and tour of the AXA Training Centre follows, where Liverpool’s squad members take photos with Sean and his sons.

Finally, Sean is informed that he and his family have been invited to Anfield to see the Reds crowned Premier League champions.

It is a heartwarming video that encapsulates everything special about Liverpool Football Club – these Reds fans couldn’t hide their love for it online.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2025