Luis Diaz‘s potential summer move to Barcelona may have edged closer, while Ben Doak has been linked with a move to Everton.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg on X – admittedly more of a Bundesliga expert! – “initial talks” have now taken place between Liverpool and Barcelona over a move for Diaz.

The 28-year-old is “one of the main targets” for La Liga champions, with Florian Wirtz’s likely arrival possibly paving the way for his exit, depending on whether Arne Slot uses him as a No. 10 or on the left.

Plettenberg added that interest in Diaz from Saudi Pro League clubs also “remains very concrete.”

??? Luis #Díaz is one of the main targets for FC Barcelona in the upcoming summer transfer window. Despite the high overall cost and ongoing issues with registration. Initial talks regarding Díaz and FC Barcelona have taken place. #LFC Interest from Saudi Arabia remains… pic.twitter.com/5mqNbpQKbU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 2, 2025

At this point, it does feel like either Diaz or Cody Gakpo could move on this summer, and selling the former may make more sense.

At 28, he isn’t getting any younger and is out of contract in 2027, meaning now may be a shrewd time to consider offers for him.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Liverpool winger Doak is a genuine target for Everton – if he moved there, it would be the first senior transfer between the two clubs since 2002!

There has been progress regarding a new Liverpool deal for Ibrahima Konate, according to journalist Paul Gorst. Great news!

Bayer Leverkusen are interested in two Liverpool players after a £109 million bid for Wirtz was rebuffed. Find out who they are HERE!

Liverpool fans can see the Premier League trophy at Anfield for free, but only between June 10 and June 20!

More from This Is Anfield

Peter Bolster has written for This Is Anfield about Liverpool being back at the top of English football, and why they are going nowhere:

“In 2024/25, Liverpool were the most-watched Premier League team globally, drawing over 665 million viewers across all competitions. “Digitally, they lead the league, with more than 11 million YouTube subscribers and over a billion social media engagements this season. “They topped the table in shirt sales in 2023/24, generating an estimated £122 million – just ahead of Manchester United. And from August 2025, they return to Adidas in a kit deal worth over £60 million per year. “Liverpool are no longer just the most successful club in England. By almost every measure, they are the biggest.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Man City are said to be pursuing a move for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has been linked with Liverpool in the past (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has won the Champions League Player of the Season award. Conor Bradley robbed for that tackle on Kylian Mbappe alone!

Cesc Fabregas and Roberto De Zerbi are reportedly in contention to replace Simone Inzaghi as Inter Milan manager if he leaves (Sky Italy)

Antoine Griezmann has officially signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid, keeping him there until the summer of 2027

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2006, Rafa Benitez signed a new four-year deal as Liverpool manager, amid rumoured interest from Real Madrid.

The following season, the Spaniard guided the Reds to their second Champions League final in three years, losing 2-1 to AC Milan in Athens.

Benitez ended up leaving in 2010, following a disappointing 2009/10 season, but he remains a hugely popular figure to this day.

Masterminding Liverpool’s Champions League win in 2005 will forever make him a legend.