The 2025/26 Premier League season will be here before we know it, kicking off on August 15, but that means we will have to endure another year of international breaks and a mid-season AFCON!

There is nothing enjoyable about being jolted out of the start of a new season by international breaks and, unfortunately, it will remain that way for 2025/26.

Four breaks will take place throughout the campaign in addition to yet another mid-season Africa Cup of Nations, which will see Mohamed Salah miss out on several games during the festive schedule.

Liverpool have some notable games either preceding or immediately following an international break, with the latter putting more emphasis on players returning fit and healthy.

September 1-9

The first international break of the new season comes after just three weeks – the same as ever, and yet it remains just as frustrating. This season it immediately follows Arsenal‘s visit to Anfield.

World Cup qualifiers dominate the schedule for Liverpool’s internationals, with each nation to play two games during this break.

Fixture before: Arsenal (H)

Arsenal (H) Fixture after: Burnley (A)

October 6-14

After seven games across all competitions, the second international break quickly follows and World Cup qualifiers will be on the agenda for the majority of Liverpool’s squad once more.

This time around, Slot’s side will be away from home preceding the break but will return to a home match against Man United.

Fixture before: Chelsea (A)

Chelsea (A) Fixture after: Man United (H)

November 10-18

Yet another break comes less than four weeks later, the last of the calendar year – thankfully! – and the Reds have a big trip to the Etihad before the squad jets off around the world.

Thankfully, Liverpool, again, do not have to travel on their return with Nottingham Forest the visitors to kickstart the hectic run into the festive season.

AFCON – December 21 to January 18

And here we are again, yet another season that will see Salah plucked from the squad to compete for his country while Liverpool’s fixtures show no signs of stopping.

The 2025 edition of the biennial tournament was set to take place this summer, but was later moved to the winter as it clashed with FIFA’s expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

If Salah and Egypt were to go all the way to the final, he would likely miss the following games:

March 23-31

As ever, the final break of the campaign falls in mid-March and affords us plenty of time to enjoy domestic action without any disruption or fear of injury on international duty.

There will be another two games for the majority of the squad to navigate and on return they could have a FA Cup quarter-final and hopefully a Champions League quarter-final first leg to prepare for.

If not, Fulham‘s visit will be the first game back more than a week after internationals conclude.

Fixture before: Brighton (A) / Carabao Cup final

Brighton (A) / Carabao Cup final Fixture after: Fulham (H)

