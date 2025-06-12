Darwin Nunez‘s Liverpool exit is once again at the forefront of Thursday’s headlines, with the Reds in the mix to sign a replacement striker.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to La Repubblica – not the most reliable source, it must be stressed! – Napoli manager Antonio Conte is “crazy” about signing Nunez from Liverpool.

The report adds that “negotiations” have already begun with the Uruguayan, ahead of what looks like a certain exit from Anfield this summer.

Federico Chiesa is also mentioned as a possible addition for the Serie A champions, who are pushing to sign both Liverpool attackers.

Whether Nunez and Chiesa head to Naples remains to be seen, but at this point, it would be a surprise if the pair were still Reds players in August.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has named Liverpool as one of four clubs who “want” to sign Julian Alvarez. He could be perfect for the Reds!

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is reportedly close to joining Liverpool’s coaching teams, replacing John Heitinga on Arne Slot’s staff (Paul Joyce, the Times)

Ibrahima Konate is already looking ahead to next season, seemingly all but ruling out a summer exit from the Reds. Great news!

Milos Kerkez‘s switch to Liverpool this summer “will probably” happen, according to Bournemouth teammate Justin Kluivert

Andy Robertson has confirmed Liverpool contract talks, admitting that he’s not sure exactly what the future holds for him

Speaking of Robertson, he is “excited” by Florian Wirtz‘s expected move to Liverpool, calling him “a top player!”

More from This Is Anfield

James Nalton has written about how Liverpool could evolve tactically under Slot next season, following the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong:

“One difference between Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong is that Trent will have been more central once the ball was lost, which, in theory, allows for better defensive positioning immediately after losing possession. “Frimpong, on the other hand, will likely be wider or further forward, leaving him out of the game for that important initial transition moment. “One thing Frimpong has over Alexander-Arnold, though, is recovery pace, and he could be back in a position to defend much quicker than his predecessor – the No. 66 was often easily bypassed in those central areas. “There is a lot of talk about this new, buccaneering right-back altering the way Liverpool play, but they could easily keep things the way they are.”

Elsewhere in the football world today

Trent Alexander-Arnold has caused a stir by saying he had been “waiting a long time” to join Real Madrid, but he has clarified his comments. Serious backtracking!

Kevin De Bruyne has completed a move to Napoli, following his exit from Man City on a free transfer

Brentford manager Thomas Frank “can be considered” Tottenham‘s new boss after Ange Postecoglou, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano

Matheus Cunha has officially sealed a move from Wolves to Man United, heading to Old Trafford in a £62.5 million transfer

Luka Modric will reportedly undergo a medical and complete a move to AC Milan once the Club World Cup is finished. He turns 40 this year! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 1967, Liverpool completed the signing of Ray Clemence from Scunthorpe for just £18,000.

The Englishman became a Reds legend and a hugely decorated player, winning five league titles, three European Cups, and one FA Cup and League Cup apiece.

Clemence is still seen by many as Liverpool’s greatest-ever goalkeeper, with few in the world better at the time.

Alisson may have a thing or two to say about that now, mind!