Premier League trophy
Italian Nunez negotiations & Alvarez a target – Latest Liverpool FC News

Darwin Nunez‘s Liverpool exit is once again at the forefront of Thursday’s headlines, with the Reds in the mix to sign a replacement striker.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

According to La Repubblica – not the most reliable source, it must be stressed! – Napoli manager Antonio Conte is “crazy” about signing Nunez from Liverpool.

The report adds that “negotiations” have already begun with the Uruguayan, ahead of what looks like a certain exit from Anfield this summer.

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - Sunday, February 9, 2025: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez (L) and Federico Chiesa walk off after the FA Cup 4th Round match between Plymouth Argyle FC and Liverpool FC at Home Park. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Federico Chiesa is also mentioned as a possible addition for the Serie A champions, who are pushing to sign both Liverpool attackers.

Whether Nunez and Chiesa head to Naples remains to be seen, but at this point, it would be a surprise if the pair were still Reds players in August.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 31, 2022: Manchester City's Julian Alvarez shows off his gold medal from winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with his national side Argentina before the FA Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Everton FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has named Liverpool as one of four clubs who “want” to sign Julian Alvarez. He could be perfect for the Reds!
  • Giovanni van Bronckhorst is reportedly close to joining Liverpool’s coaching teams, replacing John Heitinga on Arne Slot’s staff (Paul Joyce, the Times)

More from This Is Anfield

James Nalton has written about how Liverpool could evolve tactically under Slot next season, following the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong:

“One difference between Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong is that Trent will have been more central once the ball was lost, which, in theory, allows for better defensive positioning immediately after losing possession.

“Frimpong, on the other hand, will likely be wider or further forward, leaving him out of the game for that important initial transition moment.

“One thing Frimpong has over Alexander-Arnold, though, is recovery pace, and he could be back in a position to defend much quicker than his predecessor – the No. 66 was often easily bypassed in those central areas.

“There is a lot of talk about this new, buccaneering right-back altering the way Liverpool play, but they could easily keep things the way they are.”

Flying full-backs and a fluid back 3? The tactical evolution of Arne Slot’s Liverpool

Elsewhere in the football world today

Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid unveiling. June 12, 2024 (Borja Hojas/PA)

  • Kevin De Bruyne has completed a move to Napoli, following his exit from Man City on a free transfer
  • Luka Modric will reportedly undergo a medical and complete a move to AC Milan once the Club World Cup is finished. He turns 40 this year! (Sky Sports)

Liverpool FC: On this day

Liverpool goalkeeper Ray Clemence celebrates the equalizing goal

On this day in 1967, Liverpool completed the signing of Ray Clemence from Scunthorpe for just £18,000.

The Englishman became a Reds legend and a hugely decorated player, winning five league titles, three European Cups, and one FA Cup and League Cup apiece.

Clemence is still seen by many as Liverpool’s greatest-ever goalkeeper, with few in the world better at the time.

Alisson may have a thing or two to say about that now, mind!

