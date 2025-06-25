James McConnell could stay as a first-team option for Liverpool next season as Arne Slot is a “huge fan,” with the head coach explaining his possible role.

McConnell enjoyed a productive campaign last time out despite only making four appearances for Liverpool’s senior side, as he earned Slot’s trust.

The 20-year-old was kept at Anfield for the second half of last season despite interest in a loan, having impressed in a much-changed side in the Champions League defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

While a loan move still seems likely this summer, Slot has reportedly told McConnell that he has plans to integrate him further into the first team.

According to the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, in a meeting earlier this year the Dutchman told his young midfielder “he could be on par with Wataru Endo in terms of squad role.”

That may not seem too promising, given Endo only started seven games last season and played a total of 865 minutes, but he did still make 32 appearances and that could be more positive for a youngster.

If a loan is deemed the best course of action for 2025/26, however, there is “a long list of clubs monitoring his situation.”

McConnell ended the season with his foot in a protective boot having picked up an injury, but he is likely to be involved at the start of pre-season early in July.

His future may again be impacted by those of his fellow young midfielders, which includes Stefan Bajcetic following a solid loan spell with Las Palmas.

Bajcetic could be considered for a first-team role but may also be made available for sale, with suggestions of widespread interest in a player who has struggled with injuries since his initial breakthrough at Liverpool.

The Spaniard underwent hamstring surgery a month ago and it remains to be seen if he will be passed fit for pre-season.

Tyler Morton is expected to depart permanently while Harvey Elliott faces a decision over his future and there are few other genuine candidates for a promotion to the midfield ranks next season.

While there are high hopes for Trey Nyoni the 17-year-old still needs to develop physically before he can keep up with senior football on a consistent basis.

McConnell is perhaps best placed to take up a senior spot, though any decision over whether he stays or not may hinge on the loan deals on the table and his conversations with Slot next month.