Premier League trophy
James Milner gestures to the fans at the end of the Premier League match and his final home game for the club at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2023.

James Milner to become 5th player in exclusive club after new Brighton deal

James Milner has signed a new one-year contract at Brighton, with the former Liverpool midfielder set to join an exclusive club in next season’s Premier League.

Having left Liverpool as a free agent at 37, Milner has now agreed to play a third season with Brighton as a remarkable career continues.

A new one-year contract was announced on Friday, on the back of a frustrating campaign that saw the veteran play only four times as he recovered from a serious injury.

Now fit and ready for 2025/26, Milner has opted not to retire and extend his playing career into its 24th year.

It means he will be playing in the Premier League at 40, and providing he makes at least one appearance after his birthday in January he will join only four others in an exclusive club.

Teddy Sheringham, Ryan Giggs, Kevin Phillips and Gordon Strachan are the only outfield players to feature in the Premier League aged 40.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, May 20, 2023: Liverpool's James Milner during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Ashley Young could also achieve that feat next season but, having been released by Everton, there is as yet no guarantee he will remain in the top flight.

By extending his career Milner could still break Gareth Barry’s all-time Premier League appearance record, though that would require him to play 16 times for Brighton in the league.

Speaking to Brighton‘s official website last month, Milner revealed how a complication in surgery on his knee left him unsure if he “could walk normally again, never mind play football.”

“In the operation a nerve got damaged. After the operation I couldn’t lift my foot or my toes,” the former Liverpool vice-captain said.

“The first time I saw any flicker of life was the 31st of December.

“It’s been a long, tough road. The medical staff have been incredible, [club physio] Sean Duggan has been absolutely unbelievable.

“There was a chance I might not have come back at all. I didn’t know if I could walk normally again, never mind play football.

“But thankfully the hard work’s paid off.”

While Milner has signed new terms at Brighton the future is less clear for Adam Lallana, who was named on Southampton‘s released list following their relegation to the Championship.

Danny Ings, Jonjo Shelvey, Suso, Danny Ward and Victor Moses are among the other ex-Liverpool players heading into free agency this summer.

