Jarell Quansah has reportedly agreed personal terms with Bayer Leverkusen ahead of a transfer to the Bundesliga which could land Liverpool £35 million.

Leverkusen’s interest in Quansah first emerged around a month ago, and since then the signals have been that Liverpool would be willing to sell.

That developed into serious talks between the two clubs, and with sights set on Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi as a replacement, a transfer is now close.

Following an update from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein on Thursday evening, Sky Germany report that a “full agreement” has been reached between Liverpool and Leverkusen.

While their information is that the deal will be €30 million plus add-ons, more reliable sources including Ornstein suggest it will be £30 million rising to £35 million.

Ornstein explained that personal terms were “not anticipated to be an issue,” and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano went a step further in claiming on X that they were “verbally agreed.”

Sky Germany report that Quansah’s medical is “expected to take place next week,” though that could depend on England’s progress at the U21 Euros.

England have reached the quarter-finals and will face Spain on Saturday night.

If they exit the tournament this weekend the Liverpool defender would then be free to undergo checks before completing a move that would make him Leverkusen’s record signing.

However if the Young Lions maintain their title defence into the semi-finals, Quansah and teammates Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton will stay in Slovakia until at least June 25.

Any departure for Quansah would affect Liverpool’s squad balance not only in terms of numbers at centre-back but also their homegrown options heading into 2025/26.

That in part explains their interest in Guehi, with the England defender eligible as a homegrown player in the Premier League and association-trained in the Champions League.

Guehi, who will turn 25 next month, is operating at a level above Quansah, who though a big talent has been unable to find consistency largely due to the competition for places at Liverpool.

His move to Leverkusen would establish him as first-choice centre-back under new head coach Erik ten Hag, with the Bundesliga runners-up making him their No. 1 target to replace Jonathan Tah.

Speaking on England U21s duty earlier this month, Quansah said: “[My career is] definitely developing. I’m not getting too high or too low.

“I can take massive learnings from the three seasons I’ve been in professional football, from Bristol [Rovers] to now.

“I’m in a very good position to take the next step and it just comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control.”

Quansah made his Liverpool debut at the start of 2023/24, going on to 33 appearances in his first season under Jurgen Klopp before a further 25 in Arne Slot‘s maiden campaign.