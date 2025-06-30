Monday has been a busy day for Liverpool news with Jarell Quansah undergoing his Bayer Leverkusen medical, Trey Nyoni signing a contract extension and Tyler Morton being pursued by four clubs.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

Quansah’s imminent move to Bayer Leverkusen has been well documented, with the defender waiting until after the completion of the European Under-21 Championships to finalise the transfer.

The 22-year-old was photographed arriving for his medical on Monday morning and reporter Fabrizio Romano has since posted on X that the “medical has been done today.”

The move will bring to a close 17 years at Liverpool for the Warrington-born centre-half, the Reds picking up an initial £30 million from Leverkusen, plus a further £5m in add-ons.

Thankfully, Liverpool have included a buy-back clause that has reportedly been set at over £51m.

Today’s Liverpool FC News

• Trey Nyoni has signed a new long-term contract on his 18th birthday – not a bad way to spend your day!

• Tyler Morton is attracting interest from West Ham, Club Brugge, Ajax and Club Brugge – the latter two are furthest down the line on a transfer, judging by Paul Joyce’s report in the Times

• The agent of Dominik Szoboszlai and new goalkeeper Armin Pecsi has given an interview, explaining why the latter will not go on loan and declaring that Szoboszlai is ‘not afraid’ of Florian Wirtz increasing competition for places

• Liverpool Women have confirmed the departure of Taylor Hinds to Arsenal – you can read her farewell message here

More from This Is Anfield With Liverpool breaking the British transfer record on Florian Wirtz, Sam Millne analysed the decisions which have led to the Reds being able to spend so much more this summer than in previous years: “Ultimately, each player acquisition will have been weighed up by the club. They will have assessed how likely they are to improve the team’s chances of on-field success which, in turn, increases prize money and commercial income. “Wirtz, for example, may have cost a record fee. But, if like Van Dijk he is a long-term success who keeps Liverpool at the top of the game, the cost will be looked back upon as simply an investment was repaid. “As supporters, we are interested first and foremost about Liverpool winning. The owners have to balance each deal’s merits and risks.” READ: Why Liverpool can spend BIG on transfers this summer



Elsewhere in the football world today

• The decision on whether Crystal Palace will be allowed to compete in the Europa League has been delayed – read BBC Sport’s analysis here

• Pep Guardiola has defended Jurgen Klopp‘s criticism of the Club World Cup, saying it could ‘destroy’ Man City at some point in the season

• The Premier League has agreed that, on occasion, some players will wear bodycams in training, interviews will be conducted at half time and chats with substituted players will be broadcast (Daily Mail) – not sure they’re really the changes we were all after, to be honest