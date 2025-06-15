Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has been discussing the “next step” in his career, potentially hinting at finding a new club.

After a breakthrough 2023/24 season, Quansah found things tougher last time around, both in terms of performances and playing time.

The centre-back featured for only 489 minutes in the Premier League, compared to 1190 the previous year, and he was substituted at half-time at Ipswich on the opening weekend.

Speaking on England Under-21s duty ahead of the European Championship clash with Slovakia on Sunday, Quansah discussed his career and hinted at a fresh challenge.

“It’s definitely developing. I’m not getting too high or too low,” Quansah said.

“I can take massive learnings from the three seasons I’ve been in professional football, from Bristol to now.

“I’m in a very good position to take the next step and it just comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control.”

Quansah also went on to praise several key figures he has played with at Liverpool, using them as inspiration to grow as both a leader and a footballer.

“Jordan [Henderson] is very vocal, has very, very high standards on and off the pitch and he drives that constantly,” he added.

“Then you’ve got Virgil [van Dijk], who again leads by example – a big presence in the changing room. Because of the type of player he is, you want to listen to him, you want to learn off him.

“I’m not going to be always the most vocal in the team. I might learn that skill but the way I’m trying to do it at the minute is how I set standards, how I train, how I keep my standards as high as I can really.

“We had Joel Matip at Liverpool. I couldn’t believe how well he could step into midfield and keep the ball.

“It looks easy sometimes when you’re stepping in and you’re just going past players but knowing there’s three or four players either side of you and trying to make the right pass is so difficult.

“It’s definitely a skill I’ve not mastered, but seeing players like Joel do it and the way he did it with such success, I can only aspire to be that sort of player.”

It’s worth stressing that Quansah isn’t saying he’s leaving Liverpool, by any means, but his quotes could be construed that way.

Having struggled to prove to Arne Slot that he can be a regular starter for the Reds, a new challenge may be best for him.

That said, Quansah’s reference to his “next step” could simply be referring to being trusted more at Anfield, maturing as a player and earning more minutes.

Much may depend on whether Liverpool bring in another centre-back this summer, and if Joe Gomez remains at the club.