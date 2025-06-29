Jarell Quansah‘s move to Bayer Leverkusen is edging ever closer to completion, with the defender set to begin his medical on Monday ahead of his Liverpool exit.

Saturday night saw Quansah win the U21 European Championships for England with current Liverpool teammates Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott.

They won’t be teammates much longer, however, as Quansah is to undergo his medical at Leverkusen on Monday ahead of his transfer to the Bundesliga, reported Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool and Leverkusen have agreed an initial £30 million fee, potentially rising to £35m, for the 22-year-old.

Though it is disappointing to see an academy graduate leave, the Reds have included a buy-back clause in the deal.

According to BILD‘s Phillip Arens that will be set at over £51.4m, while Romano reports it “will be worth at least £60m and could even reach £70m based on add-ons.”

Quansah may not have been as influential at Liverpool in their Premier League-winning campaign as in the previous season, but his stock is still high as one of Europe’s best young centre-backs.

He has now added the U21 Euros crown to his collection, helping England triumph 3-2 after extra time against Germany.

The youngster played every minute of his team’s six matches at the tournament, and he is now set to sign for Leverkusen before departing on holiday after a long season.

He made 25 appearances for Liverpool this campaign, starting 13 and coming off the bench in 12 games across all competitions.

By comparison, during the 2023/24 season, he started 27 matches and made six substitute appearances.

Ahead of the U21 Euros, Quansah spoke openly about his career progression, saying: “I’m not getting too high or too low.

“I can take massive learnings from the three seasons I’ve been in professional football, from Bristol to now.

“I’m in a very good position to take the next step and it just comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control.”