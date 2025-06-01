Jayden Danns will already be aware of interest in a potential loan move heading into next season, with Liverpool set to hold talks with a Premier League club.

Danns endured an injury-hit 2024/25 which saw him feature only nine times across all age groups – including a mid-season loan at Sunderland which never got off the ground.

The striker spent the entirety of his spell on the books with the Championship side working on his recovery at the AXA Training Centre, with a back problem discovered during his medical.

But with Sunderland now promoted to the Premier League having beaten Sheffield United in the playoff final, they could renew their agreement.

That is according to the Northern Echo, who report that the Black Cats “will hold talks” with Liverpool as they are “interested in a potential second loan deal.”

Danns still managed to forge a “strong relationship” with Sunderland head coach Regis de Bris after a number of “one-to-one chats” during his period of downtime.

Liverpool are also “known to have been impressed with the way in which Sunderland handled a delicate situation that had the potential to become difficult for all those involved.”

It is explained that Danns is slated to join Arne Slot‘s squad for the start of pre-season, with plans to join the first team for their tour of the Far East.

But with Slot then likely to make a decision on which of his youngsters will stay as part of his senior squad for 2025/26, there is a strong chance the 19-year-old will be considered for a season away from Anfield.

There is no guarantee Liverpool would send Danns to Sunderland, however, given the Premier League newcomers “would not envisage him leading the line on a regular basis next season.”

Instead he would be seen as “a valuable addition to their attacking lineup” offering “cover and competition” for Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor.

Danns will no doubt court interest from other sides in the Championship if he is made available for a loan, while his reputation – having already scored three times for Liverpool’s first team – could feasible attract top-flight clubs from Europe.

With Liverpool due to sign a new No. 9 this summer as Darwin Nunez heads for the exit, it is clear that Slot will not be able to offer the teenager a regular starting role either.

Much will depend on the impression Danns makes in training and during friendlies early on in pre-season, along with those planned talks with Sunderland.