Jeremie Frimpong has blamed the frequent reports over his move to Liverpool – and in particular Fabrizio Romano – for spoiling a surprise for his father.

Frimpong grew up in Manchester but comes from a family of Liverpool supporters, which has made his £29.5 million move from Bayer Leverkusen an emotional one.

He arrived at the AXA Training Centre to sign his five-year contract joined by many of those close to him, including father Jeffrey.

The 24-year-old had hoped to surprise Frimpong Sr. with the news of his move just as it was being confirmed, but he has blamed the frequency of updates around his departure from Leverkusen for spoiling the surprise.

“He’s a Liverpool fan, so when the rumours were coming out I was like ‘oh dad, it’s not true, it’s not true’,” he told The Kop TV.

“All the family members were like ‘let’s surprise him’.

“When it got too much, when Fabrizio started talking, then obviously my dad’s not stupid, he was like ‘hey Jeremie, is it true?’.

“I had to travel, and my dad was at my house and he was asking too many questions, ‘where you going?’, this and that.

“So I was like ‘dad, I’m going to go to Liverpool to do my medical’ and he’s like ‘no – really?’.

“I was like ‘yeah dad, I’m going to go play for your team’, and he was just like ‘no way’. It was a great reaction from him!”

While the right-back was still able to share the news to his family, his comments reflect how reporting has changed around transfers in football and how it affects the players.

"I play for Liverpool, what more can I say?" pic.twitter.com/RU3jb88uAF — Liverpool News (@LFCVine) May 30, 2025

As part of his media duties around the unveiling of his move to Liverpool, Frimpong recorded a voice note to his father and brother Aaron, who is also a supporter.

“Dad and Aaron, I just want to let you guys know I’m coming to Liverpool. I’m going to play for Liverpool,” he said.

“I’m really excited and I know you guys are going to be excited for me – not just you two, my whole family, all my friends.

“This is a great privilege to be here, a blessing to play. And now all you guys can come to every match, you don’t have to watch it on the TV!”