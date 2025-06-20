In a heartfelt social media message, Joe Gomez has indicated that he will stay at Liverpool beyond this summer, saying he is “still hungry to keep going.”

Friday marks 10 years since Gomez, Liverpool’s longest-serving player, arrived on Merseyside as a fresh-faced 18-year-old from Charlton.

Having suffered another injury-hit season, there has been conjecture that the defender could leave this summer. However, Gomez appears to have now revealed his intentions to stay at Liverpool.

On Instagram, he wrote:

“Ten years ago as a kid moving from south east London to Liverpool, I couldn’t even imagine looking this far into the future. “Looking back now I’m full of gratitude & take so much pride in being a part of this club and city. “No denying the challenges along the way, but embracing them to grow as both a player and a person is something I’ve always tried to do & I’m grateful for all the support in trying to do that. “It’s been a blessing to be a part of the different dressing rooms and getting to create such special memories over the years with so many great players & staff. “I felt it was important to share my thanks to you all for the support throughout the years, it’s always meant the world and I will never take it for granted. “A decade in red… and still hungry to keep going. [heart emoji] @liverpoolfc”

During Liverpool’s Champions League and Premier League-winning campaigns of 2018/19 and 2019/20, Gomez was a vital part of Jurgen Klopp‘s defence.

Since, however, he has been injured repeatedly and struggled to gain a permanent place in the side at centre-back.

This season, he missed 28 matches due to hamstring issues that caused him to undergo surgery in February. Across all competitions, he managed 17 appearances, nine of those coming in the league.

Despite his relative lack of game time, he looks set to stay at Anfield as Liverpool have a dearth of defenders in the first-team squad.

With Jarell Quansah likely to leave, the Reds will need Gomez fit for the new season even if they do sign a replacement for the departing Quansah.

At the moment, Marc Guehi is the most likely to arrive.

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe wrote: “Liverpool are expected to make a significant offer for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, having moved swiftly to raise funds with the sale of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.”